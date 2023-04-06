Philadelphia City Hall

Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR) kicked off the April 2023 National Sexual Abuse Awareness Month with a rally Thursday outside City Hall. —AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR) kicked off the April 2023 National Sexual Abuse Awareness Month with a rally outside City Hall on Thursday.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.