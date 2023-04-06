TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR) kicked off the April 2023 National Sexual Abuse Awareness Month with a rally outside City Hall on Thursday.
“My hope is that we are moving to a time and place where our society has evolved so that there is no longer a need for a Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In the meantime, I am grateful that organizations like WOAR, the Office of Domestic Violence Strategies, Women Against Abuse, and our Shared Safety Partners are taking measures to reduce the incidents of sexual violence in Philadelphia,” said Jovida Hill, executive director of the Office of Engagement for Women. “It is also crucial that sexual violence joins the conversation around power and oppression. Racial, ethnic, economic, gender, LGBTIQ+, disability, and equity issues are all important aspects of the sexual violence conversation.”
“Teal Day,” held Thursday afternoon, marked the first of a long list of events aimed at putting an end to sexual harassment, sexual assault and abuse. Women were invited to wear blue/green to show their support for survivors of sexual assault.
April was designated National Sexual Abuse Awareness Month in 2001. WOAR, was founded in 1971 and was incorporated in 1973. It is Philadelphia’s only rape-crisis center and is one of the first in the nation. It has grown from a group of volunteers working from a small room of a hospital to an organization that touches individuals across the city.
WOAR’s services for survivors of rape and abuse include a 24-hour crisis hotline (215-985-3333). The group is located at 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite #800, in Philadelphia and has a legal center at 100 S. Broad St., fifth floor.
WOAR also has free therapy sessions for bilingual and bicultural survivors and their loved ones, forensic exam accompaniment for victims who report abuse and accompaniment to court appearances. There are also services for victims of sex-trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.
Next up in the month’s list of activities is Temple University’s Wellness Resource Center’s “Clothesline Project.” It is coming up on Thursday from noon until 3 p.m. at the Temple’s Bell Tower at 1210 Polett Walk. The project is an art display of T-shirts created by members of the Temple University community who have experienced violence and abuse.
There will also be opportunities to share messages through Temple’s Wellness Resource Center’s Instagram story. Their message: “Please know that help is available, and that you are not alone!”
Temple University will also host its “Building Alliances Against Child Sexual Abuse Resource Fair,” on Monday. April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1755 N. 13th St.
“Denim Day,” with the The Fabric Workshop and Museum will be on April 26 with speakers 5-7 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a a denim item to mend with an iron-on patch to decorate with screenprinting and woodblock printing. The mending represents the healing process for survivors.
Wrapping up the month’s events will be “Hands Around City Hall,” on April 28 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in City Hall’s inner courtyard. The event will include art/yoga stations/live music, a raffle and lots of resource information on sexual violence, and of course guest speakers.
“Hands Around City Hall,” is sponsored by the Philadelphia Commission for Women. The group works to improve the lives of women and girls. In addition to advising city government on matters of public policy, the commission hosts public forums on issues that impact women. Past topics have included wages equity, education, violence against women, sexual harassment, entrepreneurship and economic development.
“For more than 20 years, Teal Day has been a powerful representation of not only our mission to amplify and support survivors but also our vision to end sexual violence through prevention education, counseling, and advocacy,” said Michael F. Kellerman, Interim Executive Director of WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence. “We can only do this together through community collaborations and partnerships and we’re inspired by all who share their voice on this day.”
