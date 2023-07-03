William Penn Foundation to receive Philadelphia Magis Award

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will honor the William Penn Foundation as his 2023 Magis Award recipient at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall Tuesday. — AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Mayor Jim Kenney honored The William Penn Foundation as his 2023 Magis Award recipient at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall Tuesday.

The award, which was created by Kenney, is awarded annually on July 4th to a person or an organization that serves the greater good in the city.

