Mayor Jim Kenney honored The William Penn Foundation as his 2023 Magis Award recipient at the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall Tuesday.
The award, which was created by Kenney, is awarded annually on July 4th to a person or an organization that serves the greater good in the city.
“It has been a privilege as mayor to highlight and recognize individuals and organizations who are making our city a better place to live,” Kenney said in a statement.
“On this Independence Day, it [is] my honor to present the eighth annual Mayor’s Magis Award to the William Penn Foundation for their continued investment in our city and our youth,” he said.
Founded in 1945 by Otto and Phoebe Haas, The William Penn Foundation has been committed to improving the quality of life in the Greater Philadelphia region through efforts that increase educational opportunities for low income families, ensure a sustainable environment, provide inclusive and equitable public spaces and arts and cultural experiences and advance philanthropy in the Philadelphia region.
In 2016, the foundation committed $100 million to support Philadelphia’s Rebuild Initiative, a plan that transforms aging recreation centers, libraries and parks in the city.
The initiative aims to promote citywide community engagement, invest in community priorities, promote healthy lifestyles and expand economic opportunity by encouraging workforce diversity and inclusion.
The foundation also helped launch the Delaware River Restoration Fund in 2013 to help community-based nonprofits and government agencies work together to clean up and restore polluted waters and improve habitats in the Delaware River watershed.
The fund will award at least $2 million per year in competitive grants and will geographically focus on three priority strategies including stewardship of working lands, restoration of wetlands, floodplains and stream corridors and promoting adoption of green infrastructure in urban and suburban landscapes.
“We share the Magis award with the organizations we support,” said chair emeritus of the William Penn Foundation Janet Haas in a statement.
“Our roots are in Philadelphia and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many others who have similar commitment to our city and to helping create more opportunities,” she said.
Presented by Freedom Mortgage and supported by Visit Philadelphia, The Celebration of Freedom Ceremony will feature performances by The Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and vocalist Jesse Kyle.
An abbreviated reading of the Declaration of Independence will be read by recent high school graduates, Amir Staten, a Germantown Friends graduate accepted into Morehouse College with a full scholarship, Alyssa Perren, Paul Robeson graduate accepted to Harvard University and Emmy-award winning actress of the TV hit-show Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph.
The Celebration of Freedom Ceremony was broadcasted on NBC10 and Telemundo62 at 6 p.m. and on nbcphiladelphia.com, followed by the live broadcast of the Wawa Welcome America evening concert starting at 7 p.m., which made its return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
