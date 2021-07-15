Mayor Jim Kenney
@PhillyMayor
Proud to join @POTUS today to support his commitment to protecting our sacred right to vote. Thank you, Mr. President.
Gov. Tom Wolf
@GovernorTomWolf
I share @POTUS’s commitment to protecting our elections.
That is why I recently vetoed a deceptive bill that would have created barriers to voting in Pennsylvania.
I will always protect your freedom to vote. We must stand united to defend our democracy.
City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson
@CouncilwomanKGR
It was amazing to meet @POTUS today! Thank you for coming to Philadelphia and for your fierce commitment to #VotingRights. I’m looking forward to our continued work together to ensure every American can vote!!
The big lie is just that a big lie — @JoeBiden
#VotingRights
City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas
@CMThomasPHL
So glad to see @POTUS in Philadelphia, working to protect the vote. We shouldn’t have to protect the fundamentals of our democracy — we should make it easier for more people to vote.
State Rep. Joanna McClinton
@RepMcClinton
#DefendingDemocracy with President Joe Biden today!!
We do not take these threats in state Capitols from Pennsylvania to Georgia to Texas lightly! So proud to support the leadership of our @POTUS! #PresidentBiden #MadameLeader
THANK YOU @POTUS for leading our fight to #DefendOurDemocracy, fight back against voter suppression & ensure ALL voices are heard #voting #ActNow
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta
@malcolmkenyatta
President Biden is 100% right we must pass the For The People Act & the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
If I was in the US Senate I’d vote to end the filibuster and get it done!
Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
@JohnFetterman
We love having President Biden in PA, but he wouldn’t even need to be here to give a speech on voting rights if Democrats in DC just voted like Democrats.
If I were in the Senate, I would proudly cast the 51st vote to abolish the filibuster and protect the right to vote.
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House principal deputy press secretary
@KJP46
“Will you deny the will of the people? Will you ignore their voices? We have to ask: are you on the side of truth or lies?” — @POTUS in Philly giving remarks on protecting the right to vote.
Rev. Al Sharpton
@TheRevAl
Talking w/@POTUS after his historic Voting Rights speech at Independence Hall. I told him that the speech was great and I was happy to hear him constantly bring up the racist elements of the voter suppression drive. I told him we must deal w/ the filibuster and complete HR 4.
