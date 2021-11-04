HARRISBURG — In her ongoing effort to strengthen public safety, Pennsylvania House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton announced a $220,748 grant is going to help the nonprofit ACHIEVEability improve street lighting in West Philadelphia.
McClinton worked with state Rep. Morgan Cephas to secure the funds to renovate 330 streetlights on West Market Street between the intersections of 46th and 63rd streets.
“Investing in better lighting along our streets will aid in our fight to deter criminal activity in our communities and provide an extra layer of protection for our neighbors in the evening and overnight hours,” said McClinton, D-191st District. “I am so proud to work with my colleague Representative Cephas and local organizations like ACHIEVEability to make these types of safety improvements possible.”
“This corridor is a vital connector for West Philadelphians to the rest of the city, and the improvements being made to current lighting conditions along the area will create a safer environment for everyone who uses this major road in our community,” said Cephas, D-192nd District. “I am grateful for the ways in which the state can partner with the city and local organizations to make these projects happen.”
“We’re excited to brighten up West Philly! Installing 220 new and improved LED light fixtures in this area will significantly increase visibility at night for those walking, driving or riding their bike,” said Jamila Harris-Morrison, executive director of ACHIEVEability. “We are extremely grateful to Representatives Joanna McClinton and Morgan Cephas for joining our effort to find ways to make our neighborhoods safer.”
McClinton added that these state dollars were awarded from the Local Share Account, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
LSA grant eligibility varies by county. In Philadelphia, funds are sourced from license fees for slot machines operating within the city and are eligible for use on economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community development, and public interest projects in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.