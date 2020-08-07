Brittany Yancey had moved into a rowhouse on the 900 block of 42nd Street less than a week before she heard the gunshots.
While standing on her front steps Thursday, Yancey said she and her spouse were laying runners in their new home Wednesday night when a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest. It was around 9:20 p.m., and the little girl was attending a family cookout across the street, police reported.
“Once it cleared, we heard the women and the kids that were out here crying and screaming so I opened the door,” Yancey said. “They were trying to load the little girl into the car at the point.”
The 6-year-old girl was transported to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to police. No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, police said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the shooting senseless in a written statement.
“This is not acceptable, this [is] not normal, and this is not something that we should ever tolerate or become immune to as a society,” Outlaw said. “Our children are our future, and we all have a duty and an obligation to keep our children safe from harm.”
The shooting of the young girl happened just days after the death of 7-year-old Zamar Jones, who was playing on his front porch in West Philadelphia when a bullet from a shootout struck him in the head.
Zamar and the little girl, who police have not identified, are two of the 92 children who have been shot in the city as of Thursday; 11 of those children have died.
Black children make up the overwhelming majority (92%) of the shooting victims — 75 boys and 10 girls.
Gun violence in Philadelphia is surging. Overall shootings reached 1,057 as of Thursday, up 33% from the same time last year, according to the Philadelphia Shooting Victims Dashboard, which was created by the Initiative for Better Gun Violence Reporting.
Total homicides reached 256 as of Thursday, up 33% from the same time last year, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department. This year’s killings were on pace to reach a 13-year high and surpass the 391 homicides in 2007.
Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier, who represents District 3 where the 6-year-old girl was shot, called the incident tragic.
Gauthier said the city is not dedicating enough resources to combat gun violence. She called on the Kenney administration to “marshal all available resources” to combat gun violence.
“We need to have all hands on deck addressing this problem,” Gauthier said. “This needs to be considered a crisis.”
Several residents on the 900 block of 42nd Street described a struggling neighborhood suffering from drugs and gun violence. At a stop sign on the block, a memorial of washed-out stuffed animals and candles marked where a man was shot and killed months ago.
Block captain Major Best, 60, described the neighborhood as quiet but one that had its problems.
While standing over the raised garden beds he tends on a vacant lot, Best said the shooting of a young girl was unexpected. He blamed a lack of opportunities for young people as contributing to the violence.
Best, a resident on the block for more than a decade, said his community fruit and vegetable garden has served as an outlet for young children from the neighborhood in recent years. But work on the garden was canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Best hoped neighbors and City Council members would come together for a community meeting following the shooting.
“We need to real bad,” Best said about having a community meeting. “I need people from the council’s office to make sure everything is coordinated correctly just to help out to make the community a little more safe.”
Marilyn Jones, 47, said the neighborhood was “going down the drain” due to drugs and shootings.
“The kids can’t come out and play,” Jones said. “You can’t even walk the streets. It’s not even safe. It’s just sad. It’s frustrating.”
A resident in the neighborhood for more than 15 years, Jones had no faith in city government or police to improve the neighborhood, but said the community also lacked the determination to unite.
“I want to see a difference, a big change,” Jones said. “Get these drug dealers off these corners.”
The West Philadelphia block is made up of mostly African Americans and a mix of both older and younger residents. The street includes an assisted living facility and the 42nd Street Food Market.
Working inside the small corner store on Thursday was Mayerlin Jaquez, 31.
In between ringing up customers behind the counter, Jaquez said she was off work the night before and waiting to get water ice with her two children, ages 6 and 4, in the neighborhood when she heard the gunshots ring out.
Jaquez described a neighborhood where many residents knew each other but she did not allow her children to play outside.
“I’m scared,” Jaquez said. “We feel it’s not safe not to be outside any time. … It’s quiet, but things happen.”
James Meshach, 24, was walking along the block after purchasing food from the corner store.
Meshach, a nursing student, said he “didn’t expect this community to be that bad” when he began providing care for a client there last month.
“When I come in to work now, I have to be mindful,” he said. “I think I’m going to be bringing my own food instead of going out.”
Yancey, the new resident on the block, said the shooting won’t force her out of the neighborhood — “That’s not going to run me out.”
Shootings in Philadelphia, Yancey said, were not unusual.
“If you’re from Philadelphia, whether it’s North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, Northeast, whatever, you know how it goes,” she said. “You know the drug issues, the gun violence, the violence. Period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.