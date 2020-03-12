Amid concerns over holding large public events as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center was closed Thursday for deep cleaning.
"In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and our of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center's facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitation," the arena tweeted.
All non-essential arena employees are being told to work from home Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.