Naeem Pankey, 22, of Frankford, was identified by police as the homicide victim in a shooting on Saturday on the 1300 block of Arrott Street. Pankey, who graduated from Imhotep Institute Charter High School in 2019, was a local, high school football star who had been praised in the Wilkes-Barre Citizen’s Voice online newspaper. He was also recognized by Varsity 570, which covers high school sports stats in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Pankey died of gunshot wounds to the leg, shoulder, back and lower body during a shootout around 9:24 p.m. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries. No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing with the Police Homicide Investigations Unit, according to Officer Tanya Little of Police Media Affairs.
Also this weekend, a 31-year-old man was also shot in the 2500 block of Reese Street. The man was shot once in the neck, once in the back and twice in the hand. The incident took place at 11:22 a.m., Saturday. No weapons were recovered and police are still investigating.
On Sunday in North Philadelphia, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 900 block of Ontario Street at 6:03 a.m. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and was placed in critical condition, according to police.
In Center City, a woman claiming self-defense struck a man with a machete in the lobby of the Best Western Plus Philadelphia Convention Center Hotel on Sunday at 10:35 a.m. Police found a man, dressed only in his underwear, sitting in the lobby and bleeding from the top of his head when they arrived. The woman said that the man had sexually assaulted her.
The man was detained by police and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for treatment. The woman was also transported to an area hospital. No charges have been filed and the there is an ongoing investigation with the police Special Victim’s Unit.
The District Attorney’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding perpetrators in the Saturday shooting of a 30-year-old man on Musgrave Street. The man was shot in the leg and is listed at Einstein Hospital in stable condition.
There was also a double shooting the same day in West Tioga. A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot in the arm and was in stable condition.
Anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.
