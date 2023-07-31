weekend

Over the weekend, crime in Philadelphia includes an attack with a machete in Center City and the death of a local high school football star. — Public Records.com

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Naeem Pankey, 22, of Frankford, was identified by police as the homicide victim in a shooting on Saturday on the 1300 block of Arrott Street. Pankey, who graduated from Imhotep Institute Charter High School in 2019, was a local, high school football star who had been praised in the Wilkes-Barre Citizen’s Voice online newspaper. He was also recognized by Varsity 570, which covers high school sports stats in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Pankey died of gunshot wounds to the leg, shoulder, back and lower body during a shootout around 9:24 p.m. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries. No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing with the Police Homicide Investigations Unit, according to Officer Tanya Little of Police Media Affairs.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.