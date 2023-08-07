A woman was held against her will at gunpoint at a home on the 6100 block of Osceoloa Street, early Monday morning. Philadelphia police declared the incident a barricade situation at 7:38 a.m., and the woman and two juveniles were finally. released. The gunman remained inside the Germantown home, according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres.
There were also two stabbing incidents, close to Monday, in Center City, over the weekend. A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the lip and right knee near the 1200 block of Filbert Street in Center City, around 1:44 a.m., Monday. A police medic unit transported the man to Jefferson University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.
The second stabbing occurred Sunday, just before midnight on the 1200 block of Arch Street. A 51-year-old man was stabbed in the lower, left back, according to police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. Police are looking for a black male suspect who was wearing a green jacket at the time of the incident.
There were three carjackings over the weekend: The victim was robbed at gunpoint in the 6600 block of Lincoln Drive, Monday at 3 a.m. During the incident, two male suspects stole the victim’s chain, watch and $400. Also, on Monday, at 12:30 a.m., a man was carjacked at Wyoming Avenue and G Street in Philadelphia, in Juniata Park. And, on Saturday, there was a carjacking at gunpoint in the 200 block of South 60th Street, when the victim was robbed of a gray Chevy Equinox.
Sunday, however, wrapped up with at least seven people injured in a mass-shooting in East Oak Lane. In all, at least eleven people were shot over the past weekend in Philadelphia, according to police reports.
In the 200 block of West 65th Avenue, five teens were shot at the Sturgis Playground at 11:30 p.m.: A 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot; A 16-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh; A 16-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. A second 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left ankle. A 17-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back of the body. They were all listed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. A sixth victim was later treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kairo Lessa-Neves, 19, of the 6900 block of Revere Street, was shot in the head near a Northeast Wawa, and was pronounced dead Sunday evening, at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The incident occurred in the 6600 block of Bustleton Avenue following an argument with a 17-year-old acquaintance. The shooting is under investigation with the Police Homicide Detective Division.
On Friday afternoon, there was a double-homicide in the 1900 block of East Allegheny Avenue, in North Philadelphia. Tyree Rucker, 26, of the 1600 block of South 31st Street, was shot several times in the head, chest and shoulder; A second victim, 22-year-old Stephen Rios, from the 3000 block of North Percy Street, died from a gunshot to the lower back half of the body. Both were pronounced dead around 2 a.m. at Temple University Hospital. No arrests were made and no weapon recovered; The incident is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Homicide Detective Division.
There was another murder, Thursday, in the Northeast, in the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue. The victim -- identified by police as Basil B. McClendon, 26, of the 6000 block of Lawndale Avenue-- was shot in the chest, hip and elbow. He died at Albert Einstein Medical Center. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
A senior-citizen was the accidental victim of violence this weekend when an 80-year-old man was shot in the leg. Shots came through the window as he was walking around the kitchen in the 18- block of North Woodstock Street in the Northeast near Snyder and Jackson Streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.