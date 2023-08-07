crime

Bysil McClendon, 26, one of 11-shooting victims this week in Philadelphia. 

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

A woman was held against her will at gunpoint at a home on the 6100 block of Osceoloa Street, early Monday morning. Philadelphia police declared the incident a barricade situation at 7:38 a.m., and the woman and two juveniles were finally. released.  The gunman remained inside the Germantown home, according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres.

There were also two stabbing incidents, close to Monday, in Center City, over the weekend. A 39-year-old man was stabbed in the lip and right knee near the 1200 block of Filbert Street in Center City, around 1:44 a.m., Monday. A police medic unit transported the man to Jefferson University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.  

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.