Three people were shot to death over the weekend in the city, and several others were hospitalized in critical condition after shootings, according to Philadelphia police.
Richard Coles, 34, of the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street, died of a gunshot wound to the torso during a robbery Saturday at about 9:45 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. The incident occurred in the 2300 block of North 26th Street.
Coles was a devout Muslim and was known for his “amazing smile,” according to relative Jazzie Hall Barham on social media. The case is being investigated by the Homicide Detective Division.
A man in his 20s died in a double shooting in North Philadelphia’s Temple University area at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The man was shot in the chest, back and thigh near the 1700 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. A second victim, a 22-year-old woman who recently graduated from Temple University, was shot in the right thigh and was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.
In Strawberry Mansion, a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene at 25th Street and Ridge Avenue. A weapon was recovered near the victim but no arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
Earlier, on Friday afternoon, a 22-year-old Delaware County man was shot to death in Philadelphia. Ryan DeMarcus Latimore of Lansdowne was shot in the head at about 11:03 a.m. in the 500 block of Lansdowne Avenue in West Philadelphia. He died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The motive is unknown and the case in under investigation.
In other weekend violence, a triple shooting took place in the 3300 block of Reed Street in Grays Ferry in South Philadelphia just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police. A 28-year-old man was shot once in the left hip, a 32-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and a 35-year-old man was shot in each thigh. They were each listed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.
A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen Saturday at about 12:44 a.m. near the 500 block of West Lindley Avenue. The victim was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center and was listed in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene eastbound on Lindley Avenue in a gray vehicle, according to police.
A 23-year-old man was shot once in the neck on Saturday at about 7:08 p.m. in the 4200 block of Parrish Street. He was listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Also on Saturday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the cheek near the 3900 block of North Ninth Street at about 12:18 a.m. He made it to Temple University Hospital and was listed in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident.
On Sunday at about 11:50 p.m., a 32-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and the left hand in the 4900 block of North Fifth Street. She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition. The Northwest Detective Division is investigating.
Early Monday morning, a 33-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the thigh in a struggle with an armed robber in the 400 block of North Fifth Street. The man was entering his Honda Accord with a female passenger when two men — one in a mask with a gun — demanded their personal belongings at gunpoint. The victim tried to take the gun and it went off. The robbers fled in a gray vehicle headed eastbound on Courtland Street, with several items belonging to the victims. The male victim refused treatment and the female was uninjured.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported finding the body of a man about 40 to 50 years old in the north Delaware River near Orthodox Street on Sunday night. The body was found near a ship and was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.
A person killed in a SEPTA collision Friday afternoon was identified over the weekend as Siu Nam Mak, 72, from the 1200 block of Kerper Street. Mak died when one SEPTA bus hit another in the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Philadelphia police. More than a dozen people were injured. Two were listed in critical condition, and a 38-year-old bus driver was listed in extremely critical condition.
