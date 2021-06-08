Due to the forecast calling for severe, inclement weather June 9-11, the School District of Philadelphia announced it will be postponing outdoor graduation ceremonies originally planned for this week.
Schools can move ceremonies to rain dates next week, move ceremonies indoors with 75% capacity, or they can be held virtually.
The District recognizes that high school graduation is a significant milestone and is committed to helping graduating seniors have commencement ceremonies.
District principals and staff had been trying to create safe in-person graduations for this week.
Principals will be making decisions on what is best for their respective school communities and inform families regarding any changes in venues or rain dates as soon as possible.
