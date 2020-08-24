A 25-year-old who recently became a mom was struck by 2 vehicles and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia. Police are searching for more information on one of the drivers, who fled the scene.
Family and Philly police said Avante Reynolds was fatally struck around 8:15 p.m. Friday as she crossed the Cobbs Creek Parkway, near Catharine Street.
Police said a light-colored car struck Reynolds, the impact moving her into opposing traffic. That’s when a second car traveling in the opposite direction as the first also hit the woman.
The driver of the first car fled the scene and police are looking for them. The driver of the second vehicle waited for police to arrive.
Reynolds was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.
She worked as bartender. Two months ago, she gave birth to a son.
"We're hurt. We want justice," Reynolds' uncle Ernest Bowen told NBC10.
"If anybody knows anything, they should let us know and let authorities know what's going on," Bowen added.
Police did not immediately provide a description of the first vehicle that hit Reynolds but ask that anyone with information contact them at 215-686-TIPS.
For more on this story visit NBC Philadelphia.
