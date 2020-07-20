A group of young activists to marched 4½ miles through Philadelphia Monday, demanding an end to gun violence, which has escalated as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the summer.
The demonstration, which moved from Center City to North Philly, is a call to action aimed at city leaders and residents.
“We’re sick and tired of this. We want a peaceful summer,” said Darrien Johnson, a 22-year-old Strawberry Mansion native and one of the organizers. She was one of about 20 people who gathered in LOVE Park for the start of the rally, despite a heat health emergency and temperatures forecast to approach 100 degrees.
“We’re tired of losing our loved ones to the hands of senseless violence,” Johnson said.
As of last week, the number of people murdered in the city is the highest it’s been since 2007. The number of shooting victims stands at 998 people, a 33% increase from the same time last year.
“We have to do that internal work in our community, so we are able to address the injustices that plague us at large,” said Johnson. “This is our city and if we want to see a difference, then it starts with us.”
City leaders, however, are not off the hook. Johnson said protesters demand prosecutors communicate better with families who await justice for their loved ones who’ve been killed.
The demonstration planned to stop at Broad Street and Erie Avenue, where a poet was going to read a piece while performers reenact the murder of someone’s son. The final stop was set to be at Hunting Park, where protesters planned to release balloons to remember those lost to gun violence in recent years.
