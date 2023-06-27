PICC

Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant escaped Sunday from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on State Road in the Northeast section of the city. —NBC PHILADELPHIA PHOTO

Staffing shortages in Philadelphia prisons has led to stressed-out and fatigued guards, prison leaders say. Those are among the factors that allegedly led to last month’s prison break, when two escapees went unnoticed for nearly a full day.

City Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney answered questions about the incident at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center and the issues behind bars during a City Council hearing Tuesday morning.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.