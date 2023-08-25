The School District of Philadelphia will begin the new school year with more than 700 new teachers and counselors. But Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. said the district is still looking to fill more vacancies.
Ninety-five percent of teaching vacancies have been filled, down 3% from the vacancies that had been filled at this time last year. The school year starts Sept. 5.
“We’re close to being fully staffed, but it’s likely that we won’t fill every teaching position in the school district before the start of the new school year,” Watlington said during an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune.
“The pipeline for people going into college to become teachers is down by 50% across the United States and by 60% in the Commonwealth,” he said. “Even if there are people out there that we could hire, I want to hire people who really are going to be good at teaching our children, particularly our children who historically have not done well in school.
“We still have some work to do. We were 98% staffed in the school district this time last year. We’re going to keep working and continue to get the word out.”
This year, students will have a new math curriculum. The curriculum, which is under the district’s five-year strategic plan “Accelerate Philly,” is the first phase of a $70 million curriculum overhaul.
“The teachers have been training for the new curriculum over the summer,” Watlington said. “About 80% of the curriculum has been delivered to schools so far.
“The curriculum will also be more aligned for students and teachers,” he said. “If students leave a school on Friday and show up at another school on Tuesday, the math curriculum will remain the same; there will be continuity. That’s really important in a city like Philadelphia where our kids are transient and many of our kids move amongst schools.”
The pilot program for year-round education in up to 10 district schools will not start this year. Watlington said the district will meet with the community and educators about the program this year with hopes of starting it in the 2024-2025 school year.
“We’re going to take this year to educate our community about the benefits of a year-round calendar,” Watlington said. “We are also going to have discussions about the program with our teachers and principals.
“We’re not forcing any school community to implement a year-round calendar, we want schools and families to opt in. We’ll have more to say about the program over the course of the school year.”
The Class of 2023 was the first class in the district to graduate under Act 158. Under the graduation requirement, students must complete one of five pathways including Keystone proficiency, keystone composite, career and technical education concentrator, alternative assessment and evidence based pathways.
Students are also required to earn a total of 23.5 credits and complete a service learning project.
Last year, more than 81% of district students met the state’s Act 158 and school district’s graduation requirements.
Watlington said he expects that number to go up this school year.
“About 7,100 students met the graduation pathway requirements last year and we expect that number to be even higher this year because we will be in year two under those graduation requirements,” Watlington said.
“We also had 350 seniors who came in the summer and finished their unit of credits,” he said. “We’re updating their data and verifying those numbers. When the dust settles, the number will go a little bit higher than 81%.”
Another priority for the school district this year is school safety. Thirteen schools are a part of the district’s Safe Path’s program. The program, which is similar to a neighborhood watch program, will have volunteers patrol routes around schools at the start and end of the school day.
There are also 27 safety zones where the district hires Philadelphia Police Department officers to address safety issues outside of the school building.
“The officers encompass about 40 district and charter schools,” Watlington said. “We selected these areas based on the uptick in violence. Through capital funding and a $47 million investment, we’re going to replace analog cameras in 150 schools. This will help us to improve our closed circuit TV systems as well.
“We’re also looking at safety in terms of students and staff social and emotional safety and well-being because there’s a lot of trauma due to gun violence, the pandemic and just everyday life in the society we live in today,” he said.
“I’m pleased that students have an online resource available to them called Kooth and all faculty and staff have access to an online resource called Lyra Health.”
To prepare for students’ return, the district has invested nearly $285.7 million to improve electrical and HVAC systems in 23 schools, specifically schools that have elementary students.
Over 800 window air conditioning units and more than 1,400 hydration stations have been installed, according to district officials.
After several district schools were closed due to asbestos damage earlier this year, Watlington said all schools will be open in September.
“Students in grades 10 through 12 will be in an annex building at Frankford [High School] with transportation provided and the ninth grade class will be housed at Roberto Clemente Middle School with express transportation provided.
“We’re also identifying alternate sites for every school district building in case we have another issue with asbestos,” he said. “We just completed inspections for all school facilities. They have to be done every three years and we’ve made good progress on getting those federally required inspections on time.
“We will also have two new school buildings this year. By January, the new T.M. Pierce school will open, and by the spring of 2024 we will be opening the new Lewis C. Cassidy school.”
Watlington said he’s looking forward to welcoming students back into the classrooms.
“We’re excited for the students to be back,” he said. “We’re going to do our very best to get you a first rate education so that you can be the future, whatever you want to be.”
