Waters Memorial AME Church in the Bella Vista section of South Philadelphia held a community march against gun violence Saturday. The march started in front of the church at 609 S. Clifton St. The purpose of this march around the neighborhood was to speak out against violence and crime. The march elicited support from pedestrians as well as drivers as they walked down South Street. Waters Memorial’s new pastor, the Rev. Stephanie Atkins, recounted recent incidents of gun violence before the march started in front of the church. “We’re raising our voices to not only combat violence and crime not just against our people but all people.”
Waters Memorial AME Church holds anti-violence rally in South Philadelphia
