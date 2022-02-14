Waters Memorial AME Church in the Bella Vista section of South Philadelphia held a community march against gun violence Saturday. The march started in front of the church at 609 S. Clifton St. The purpose of this march around the neighborhood was to speak out against violence and crime. The march elicited support from pedestrians as well as drivers as they walked down South Street. Waters Memorial’s new pastor, the Rev. Stephanie Atkins, recounted recent incidents of gun violence before the march started in front of the church. “We’re raising our voices to not only combat violence and crime not just against our people but all people.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.