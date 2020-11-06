The family of Walter Wallace Jr. is demanding Philadelphia’s top cop fire the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of Wallace and is pressing for further police reforms days after body-camera footage of the killing was released.
On Friday, Wallace family attorney Shaka Johnson called the officers involved “unseasoned” and “rookies,” saying their inexperience on the force contributed to their decision to kill Wallace.
While flanked by members of Wallace’s family and others outside City Hall, Johnson pushed for Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to dismiss them while the department and prosecutors investigated the killing.
“Those officers don’t need to be police officers on the desk or otherwise,” Johnson said, adding, “I don’t think they need to be wearing blue.”
A Police Department spokesperson declined to comment.
“We will not make a comment in reference to the Wallace Family request,” the spokesman said in an email.
The funeral for Wallace will be on Saturday at the National Temple Baptist Church, 1628 W. Master St. in North Philadelphia.
Thomas Munz, 26, and Sean Matarazzo, 25, shot and killed Wallace, who was wielding a knife, during a dispute in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.
Wallace’s family has said Wallace had bipolar disorder and was suffering a mental crisis.
Munz has been with the department since 2017; Matarazzo has been with the department since 2018. Both officers were stationed in the 18th District.
Munz and Matarazzo have been placed on desk duty pending the department’s investigation into the fatal shooting.
Wallace’s wife, Dominique Wallace, and father, Walter Wallace Sr., did not speak during the news conference.
Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, who was killed by police in New York City in 2014 when an officer used a chokehold on Garner while attempting to arrest him, said she stood with the Wallace family and understood their pain.
Carr said police lack the training to properly respond to individuals with mental and behavioral issues. She accused police of using terrorizing and deadly force in communities of color when responding to those issues, unlike in white neighborhoods.
“Police have more gun training than they have on-the-job training to deal with the mentally ill, so that’s why they shoot first and ask questions later,” she said.
Carr called for legislative changes to ensure police are not the first responders to incidents involving mental and behavioral issues.
On Wednesday, city officials pledged that 911 call-takers and dispatchers will receive additional modified crisis intervention training that’s part of a program that was already in place through a partnership with the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services.
But Johnson said that reform was “too little, too late.”
Johnson slammed the Police Department for failing to implement scores of recommendations from a 2015 “Collaborative Reform” report by the U.S. Department of Justice, which included outfitting and requiring all officers with less lethal weapons, such as Tasers.
Johnson added that existing department policies hindered officers from receiving Tasers by requiring them to receive additional training after they exit the police academy.
The family continued to advocate for the department to equip all officers with Tasers and provide the training in the police academy to recruits. In addition, the family is seeking an unspecified monetary sum.
The officers who fatally shot Wallace were not equipped with less lethal weapons that could have been used to subdue him.
While Johnson did not call for Munz and Matarazzo to be charged in the fatal shooting, some did.
Kevin McCall, national crisis director for the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network, said justice for Wallace would not be served until the two officers were sentenced to jail time.
“The only way that we will get the justice that we need is when you send a police officer to jail,” McCall said. “That is the only way that you will get justice and we will be satisfied.”
