Vice President Kamala Harris announced a change in labor rules Tuesday while visiting Philadelphia that the administration claims will mean thousands more in earnings for construction workers.
Speaking at the Finishing Trades Institute in Northeast Philadelphia, Harris unveiled a change to the prevailing wages regulations, restoring an old standard that was altered by the Reagan administration. Prevailing wages shall be based on the rate paid to at least 30 percent of the workers in a trade in a locality, down from the 50 percent threshold in effect since the 1980s.
The White House released a fact sheet explaining the consequences of the decision, noting that previous prevailing wages relied more on average wages instead of creating a benchmark that guaranteed a certain level of pay for work.
In her speech, Vice President Harris acknowledged that the old rules meant workers were "paid much less than they deserve by thousands of dollars a year. That's unacceptable."
The new rule means an even greater boost to the millions of union workers currently working on the billions in infrastructure upgrades and construction projects supported by the Biden-Harris administration. In her speech Tuesday, the Vice President gave an example that a worker in Allegheny County could see a wage increase from $17 an hour to $28 an hour. She claimed that money would be reinvested into buying a home, raising a family, or giving workers more financial peace of mind.
Following the speech, Harris visited the ongoing construction along Interstate 95, where workers successfully repaired a collapsed section of highway in just 13 days in June. Workers continue to rebuild a permanent structure to fully restore the overpass section.
Harris joined elected officials from Pennsylvania, including Senator Bob Casey, Representative Madeline Dean, and State Representative and Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton. Her speech focused on some of the administration's major infrastructure goals, like repairing long-ignored roads, expanding high-speed internet access, and remediating lead pipes in water supplies.
The investment in union workers and public projects, key aspects to what's being called "Bidenomics", has shaved off what the Vice President claimed Tuesday was an "inevitable" recession, according to the experts.
"President Biden and I have delivered strong and steady growth," Harris said. "When unions are strong, America is strong."
