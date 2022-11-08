Several sections of Philadelphia saw light to moderate voter turnout in the early morning to afternoon hours, but some poll watchers were expecting an evening wave.
"People get in from work or college students come in and vote in groups," said Diane Echols, who lives near LaSalle University in Northwest Philadelphia and works the polls.
"It started off slow, but I expect it to pick up after 5. Some of the kids go to vote together. There were a lot of things over the weekend that the students went out to and (it) got them thinking about actually using their vote. I'm just glad they got registered in the first place."
Earlier in the day, turnout appeared low in some spots.
"I'm surprised it seems so light," said Patricia Whelan, 40, of Germantown. "With all of the advertising and hype around (John) Fetterman, I thought more people would come out." She said that she was voter No. 16 by 10:40 a.m.
In West Philadelphia, poll watchers said turnout has been very steady for most of the day.
Committeewoman Kimberly Nelson of the 21st Division of the 52nd Ward in West Philadelphia said she was energized by the turnout that she saw.
“Everything is going well. People are coming out (of) all walks of life, all ages, everyone's coming, even adults. They’re just bringing everybody … out. (Their) children, they’re coming and doing what they have to do, their responsibility, their civic duty. It's a beautiful blessing to see so many people of different ages. Moms coming with their daughters … It's a beautiful process and it's something that is passed on through generations that we want to continue to see happen for great things for our future.”
Nelson said that the biggest issue in this election for her has been the opportunity to continue the generational legacy of passing on the right to vote to the younger generation.
“So many people in my past and my generations before me have died for this opportunity to vote and (I hope) just to make sure that my child and her peers will have the opportunity to vote for decisions that are going to be great for them.”
This sentiment was echoed by Whelan in Germantown.
"I was raised from a young age to go voting and went to the rec center with my mom and dad. I look forward to it and I hope my daughter gets to like it just as I do," she said.
Dawn Alexander, a West Philadelphia resident and nurse at Jefferson Hospital, said although she wasn't thrilled about all of the options, she voted for Fetterman.
"All of them are wishy washy," she said. "He seemed more sincere and honest.”
Alexander said the biggest issue in the campaign for her was human rights.
"There should be jobs for people of every color. We’re all humans, there should be no discrimination," she said.
Psalm McDaniels, 30, is a therapist who lives in West Philly and said that she voted for John Fetterman in the US Senate race.
“I'm a Democrat, so automatically I vote Democrat. It seemed like he had good morals and maybe cared about people. And I really care about that because I'm a social worker. That's why I chose him.”
McDaniels said that the issues most important to her in this election are racial issues and issues to do with health due to her background as a therapist.
“I care about mental health. I care about health care, about kind of just the way people see people. So if you can't see that a person needs help and you're not willing to help them, then I don't want to vote for them.”
Ultimately, McDaniels would like to see a series of victories for the Democrats in the election.
“I would like the Democrats to be able to get more power, be able to do more with their funding, be able to help more Philadelphia schools, help more mental health facilities, (get) people caring more about racial issues. There's a lot of things happening in Philadelphia [with] gun violence, [so it’s] really just caring about black lives and the fact that our lives are important.”
West Philadelphia resident Kawaun Love, 29, said that he voted for Dr. Oz in the US Senate race because he is registered as a Republican and likes Oz’s policies. Love said he doesn’t have the highest expectations for the election, but hopes certain changes will become possible.
“I don’t really too much have any high hopes, it’s just like I just hope certain changes in Philly happen and of course in Pennsylvania [such as dealing with] the violence and just the economic standing of my community.”
The vote in West Philadelphia also drew attention from the leader of the largest labor union in the country.
Becky Pringle, the President of the National Education Association, who was out in West Philadelphia on Election Day at a local polling station said that she was there for the children of Philadelphia.
“I’m out here today making sure that everyone is exercising their voice through their vote because our kids, our babies, our children are depending on them to do that.”
Pringle said that throughout Election Day she had “seen so much energy and excitement.”
“Folks who are working at polls are telling me about how they're seeing record numbers of people come out in communities all over Philadelphia, in the city and in the suburbs. We've been there too. So it's very exciting that people know what's at stake. They understand that their freedom to vote is at stake, women's rights [are] at stake, LGBTQ rights are at stake. They realize that every freedom that they hold dear … all of that is on the ballot today. So they're coming out and they're excited that they have the power to make a difference.”
Pringle said that ultimately her hope for Election Day is to see voters make a concerted effort to understand the issues at stake and vote accordingly.
“My hopes for today would be that people understand that our democracy, our very democracy, honestly is on the line and that they will find their power, they will stand in it, and they will defend this democracy by voting.”
Meanwhile some voters said they had a hard time getting themselves and others motivated to vote this midterm cycle.
"I wish that I had mailed in my ballot so that I wouldn't have to go out and stand in this cold. At least the line isn't that long," said Julian Evers, of East Mount Airy. "I tried to get a couple of my neighbors to come with me, but they claim they'll just go later. I doubt people will really come out."
He said that he cared the most about the gun violence going on in the city and was looking at who was running for City Council in the special election.
"We need some fresh blood and voices in City Council. The same people keep on doing the same things and it's not working. It almost seems like it's getting worse. I can't wait until the mayor's race and hear what some of these jokers have to say who have already been in Council all of this time."
Diana Lewis, a retired West Oak Lane resident and committee person, who voted in the 50th Ward, 28th division, said: "I voted because I want to make sure our republic stays a democracy,” she said. Voter suppression and abortion rights were important issues important to her.
“The gas and inflation — that will turn around at some point, but that was not an issue for me,” Lewis said.
Chuck Cohen, 61, a north Philadelphia resident voted at Bright Hope Baptist Church at 12th and Cecil B. Moore Ave:
“I just need change, some type of way, we need to stop the violence in the community,” Cohen said. “That’s my biggest issue is safety for everyone.’
Leonard Slack, 79, who coached and mentored young people in North Philadelphia in basketball for 55 years, also voted at Bright Hope and said he was also concerned about the violence.
“The kids involved in violence are getting younger and younger,” Slack said. “I coached kids their age.”
Slack said he is also concerned about losing neighborhood recreation spaces to development and gentrification.
Christopher Barnaby, an 18-year old Temple student studying mechanical engineer, said he is from New York, but his parents instilled in him the importance to register and vote, especially in the midterms.
“It (voting) is the most basic right we have,” Barnaby said. “I want to have my voice heard.”
Issues such as safety, climate change a women’s right to choose, are what Barnaby said he is most concerned about.
Several politicians, candidates and movers and shakers gathered at Relish restaurant in Northwest Philadelphia to meet and greet voters and influencers Tuesday.
Austin Davis, a state representative from western Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh and a candidate for state lieutenant governor was at the restaurant campaigning Tuesday.
“This election is extremely important. Everything is on the line here in Pennsylvania, from a women’s right to choose, to the right to organize and join a union, to make sure we still have the opportunity to vote in future elections,” he said.
“But in addition to all those things, Josh Shapiro and I have laid out a real plan to help Pennsylvanians deal with the most pressing the issues, like inflation and crime,” Davis said. “So folks need to really take their right to vote seriously, so they can vote in future elections, to elect leaders who will deliver real results.”
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, also at Relish, said this election is important for the impact it will have on Black and brown communities.
“We could lose the influence that we have developed with the president, vice president and first Black woman Supreme Court justice. You have to think about economics, jobs and infrastructure. The voting is in our hands. The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis used to say to me: “The key is for us to understand what voting means.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who was also at Relish, said “So much is at stake in the country if you consider both races (Josh Shapiro for governor and John Fetterman for U.S. senator.) The next governor of Pennsylvania will not only have huge influence over investments in education and protecting people’s rights and so many other major issues, but the governor is the one is going to follow the law and certify the votes in the next presidential election. The other candidate (Republican nominee Doug Mastriano) has not committed to doing that. “That has implications for the whole nation.”
“The second part of the election that is so consequential for the nation is U.S. Senate race where there is so much on the line, voting rights, health care and so much else. “John Fetterman’s election would guarantee that we could at least have 50-50 in the Senate and keep our majority,” Casey said.
