As the city has been in the midst of an unprecedented rise in gun crime over the past two years, carjackings have also risen in Philadelphia and across the U.S.
Philadelphia's total number of carjackings in 2021 — 840 — was the highest annual total since at least 2017, police statistics show. Already this year, the Philadelphia Police Department says there have been at least almost 200 carjackings in the city.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be featured in an online forum Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Carjackings Public Safety Awareness Virtual Town Hall will be hosted by Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, chairman of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.
The webinar ID is 865 1269 1364 and the passcode is 374330 for the hourlong Zoom meeting. There will be a maximum of 500 people who can participate in the Zoom event. The webinar can also be accessed via telephone by calling 1-312-626-6799 and follow the prompts. It will also be shown via Facebook at www.facebook.com/councilmankj.
