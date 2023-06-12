Police car in West Philly

Gun violence claimed seven fatalities and 14 other victims. — WHYY Photo/Emma Lee

There were seven homicides, 14 shootings, two stabbings and one bizarre assault on two people with an ax, amounting to one violent weekend in Philadelphia, according to police.

Thomas Dooner, 38, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso on the 7100 block of Jackson Street in Tacony on Friday. The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. Police transported the man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:56 pm.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.