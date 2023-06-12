There were seven homicides, 14 shootings, two stabbings and one bizarre assault on two people with an ax, amounting to one violent weekend in Philadelphia, according to police.
Thomas Dooner, 38, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso on the 7100 block of Jackson Street in Tacony on Friday. The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. Police transported the man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:56 pm.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument ensued between the offender and the daughter of the victim, resulting in a verbal confrontation within the residence. During the altercation, the offender made threats toward everyone present before departing,” according to Cpl. Jasmine Reilly.
The suspected assailant, a 31-year-old man, then went to the victim’s residence on Jackson Street and shot the victim three times before fleeing in an SUV headed southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard, police said. The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.
A 16-year-old male died after he was shot several times in North Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion over the weekend. The incident occurred in the 2500 block of North 32nd Street at 10:35 p.m. He was transported to Temple Hospital by police and was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation, according to police records.
A double shooting on the 5700 block of Elmwood Avenue in West Philadelphia was reported Friday at 11:16 p.m. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital at 11:27 p.m. A second victim, a 42-year-old man who had been shot three times in the left leg, was transported by private vehicle to Presbyterian Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
A 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times at about 1:18 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Welsh Road. She was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m. at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. A weapon was recovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
A 48-year-old man was shot two times in the chest at 1:24 a.m. in the 4400 block of Oakmont Street in the 15th Police District. The man was transported by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 a.m.
A man died in another double shooting in the 1000 block of South 55th Street in the 12th Police District on Saturday. The 31-year-old man was shot once in the back at about 2:22 a.m. Police transported him to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m. A 47-year-old woman was also shot once in the face and once in the neck during the same incident. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and listed in critical condition. Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the shooting.
In West Philadelphia, at 61st and Media streets, a 39-year-old man was shot in the head, chest and arm at 8:50 a.m. He died at Lankenau Hospital at 9:10 a.m. The homicide remains under investigation.
Also in West Philadelphia, there was a double-shooting on the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue reported at 12:02 a.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old man was shot once in the right leg. He was listed in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital. No arrests have been made.
An 18-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh in the 1800 block of Belmont Mansion Drive at 3:17 a.m. Friday. The victim drove himself to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in West Philadelphia, then was transferred to Presbyterian Hospital by a private ambulance and was listed in stable condition.
A 31-year-old man was shot six times, including once in the stomach, in the 100 block of East Somerset Street on Friday. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. A gun was recovered from the scene, and a man is in police custody.
There was a double shooting in the city’s Northwest section in the 100 block of West Godfrey Avenue reported on Saturday at 10:14 p.m. A 17-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was listed in critical condition. A 29-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds — one to his right leg and the one to his right wrist. He was also listed in stable condition. Police are seeking a suspect who was wearing all black clothing and a black face mask.
Adding to the weekend violence, a 29-year-old male was shot once in the left side on Saturday at 5:37 a.m. in the 3800 block of Kensington Avenue. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and was listed in stable condition.
A 60-year-old man was shot twice in the left leg in the 4000 block of North 7th Street on Saturday. He was found on the porch of a private residence at about 1:06 p.m. in the 25th Police District. The man made it to Temple Hospital on his own, and was listed in stable condition.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the right ankle Saturday at 4:37 p.m. on the roadway near the 2500 block of North Sydenham Street. The victim was listed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.
In a bizarre incident in the 2300 block of Sharswood Street, two people were struck by an ax. A 35-year-old woman who was struck in the head was transported to Temple Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was hit on the left side of the face and was rushed to Temple Hospital and listed in stable condition. Police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
There were a stabbing at SEPTA’s City Hall Station, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., reported Saturday at 6:08 a.m. A 23-year-old man was stabbed once in the back and a 20-year-old man was stabbed once in the left hand. Both were taken to Temple Hospital by private vehicle where they were listed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
SEPTA spokesperson John Golden said SEPTA has about 30,000 cameras throughout its system and will work with Philadelphia police on any investigation into the City Hall Station incident.
