Ashley Foster, cousin of Gabriel Leon, who died when he was struck by a street-racer at 75 miles per hour, held a Wednesday night vigil in honor of “a life lost too soon.”
Foster said on Facebook that her goal was to call awareness in Philadelphia “to careless drivers racing on city streets where people walk and children play,” said Foster. The vigil was held at the corner of Castor and Aramingo avenues —the site of the accident.
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced this week that Joseph Vannauker will face charges including: murder, homicide by vehicle, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, in the case of Leon's death.
The incident in Port Richmond marks the second time Vannauker has been in legal trouble for speed-racing. He is also awaiting a preliminary hearing for his involvement in a street-racing incident in October, 2022, according to the D.A.’s office. In that case, he is charged with riot with intent to commit a felony conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway.
Vannauker, 19, is charged with hitting 37-year-old Leon -- while driving his blue Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed. The vehicular homicide was witnessed by a Philadelphia police officer who was investigating gunshots in the area, and another eye-witness, who provided dash-cam video to police, according to the D.A.’ office.
Leon, who was homeless, was walking along the 2400 block of Castor Avenue near Aramingo Avenue, when he was he was killed. The D.A.’s office said Vannauker immediately fled the scene, ignoring traffic signals—and crossed the bridge into New Jersey, but was taken into custody that same morning.
“This defendant’s reckless behavior and callous disregard for the lives of others presents a clear threat to public safety,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. He added, “I’m grateful for the investigation conducted by Philadelphia police and our law enforcement partners in New Jersey. We have the necessary evidence to prosecute this case and pursue justice for Gabriel Leon, his loved ones and the community. Mr. Vannauker will be held accountable for his terrible crimes.”
