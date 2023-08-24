D.A.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced vehicular-homicide charges against a teen street-racer this week. —Tribune File.

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Ashley Foster, cousin of Gabriel Leon, who died when he was struck by a street-racer at 75 miles per hour, held a Wednesday night vigil in honor of “a life lost too soon.”

Foster said on Facebook that her goal was to call awareness in Philadelphia “to careless drivers racing on city streets where people walk and children play,” said Foster. The vigil was held at the corner of Castor and Aramingo avenues —the site of the accident.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

