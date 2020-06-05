Video capturing police beating demonstrators has triggered Internal Affairs investigations and led to the removal of at least one high-ranking commander from the streets as protests continued on Friday over the police killing of George Floyd.
Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she was “deeply concerned” about “several videos” she has seen circulating on social media that captured “disturbing” scenes of use of force by officers that “depict behavior that does not appear to be in accord with our policy.”
Yet Outlaw noted that some videos “depict conduct that appears to be within our policy guidelines.”
Outlaw said she has started “several” Internal Affairs investigations into officers' conduct. The videos have led to the removal of Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr. from street patrol duty, but Outlaw did not elaborate. Bologna also has been linked to past misconduct and corruption scandals.
“Each of these investigations will be conducted in a plural and objective manner without undue delay,” the commissioner said.
The Philadelphia Police Department's heavy-handed response to demonstrators — which has been captured on video and splashed across social media — has led Outlaw to put in place new use-of-force policies this week.
A curfew was in place again Friday starting at 8 p.m. as demonstrations stretched into a seventh night.
At least one large protest was planned for Saturday in the area around the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which was expected to attract a “far greater” number of people than last weekend's protest, Outlaw said.
National Guard troops will remain in the city for “as long as we need them,” the commissioner said.
“We’re not out of the woods yet in that we don’t have a clear end date as to when this activity will cease,” Outlaw said.
While looting and commercial burglaries were ongoing but trending downward, Outlaw highlighted a “troubling incident” that occurred this week.
Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, three masked men cut a hole in the security fence of a welding supply business on the 2300 block of Church Street and stole 14 gas tanks. Ten of the tanks contained acetylene gas and four contained oxygen, gases that are typically used for welding purposes at automotive and other shops.
Outlaw said she was concerned about the burglary because it “isn’t a typical type of theft that you would see.”
“It obviously raises our level of concern and awareness around this because, if intended to be used in the way that we think, that completely goes counter against the peaceful demonstrations that are planned for [Saturday],” Outlaw said.
Since demonstrations began on May 30, police have made 759 arrests. At least 27 officers have sustained injuries, one of them remains hospitalized.
Police have issued the following code violations:
- Curfew violations and failure to disperse: 492
- Burglary or looting: 231
- Assault on police: 15
- Theft: 13
- Firearm violations: 4
- Rioting: 1
- Propulsion of a missile: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- Aggravated assault: 1
