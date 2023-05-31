Shooting-Outside-Stadium

Law enforcement investigate a shooting scene in parking lot A of Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Authorities are asking the public to share any footage or information as they investigate a shooting that left eight teenagers wounded at a weekend gathering outside a stadium near Philadelphia. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Authorities are asking the public to share any footage or information as they investigate a shooting that left eight teenagers wounded at a weekend gathering outside a stadium near Philadelphia.

Police in the suburb of Chester said the gunfire erupted shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot outside Subaru Park, the sports venue beside the Delaware River where the MLS soccer team Philadelphia Union plays.

