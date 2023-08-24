Veteran health administrator

Dr. Said A. Ibrahim

 Stephen Williams

A veteran health administrator, Dr. Said A. Ibrahim, was appointed as the first Black dean at Thomas Jefferson University’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College, after a rigorous search process.

His appointment, effective Dec. 1, was announced to the school community on Tuesday.

