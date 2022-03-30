It’s no secret that many veterans struggle with the transition to civilian life, often with bouts of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The Military Warriors Support Foundation, (MWSF) is helping combat wounded veterans with that transition as its primary mission, said Casey Kinser, the group’s executive vice president.
On March 24, retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Wright, Jr., a Purple Heart recipient and small business owner, applied for and was chosen by MWSF to receive a payment-free Toyota RAV4. The donation was a collaboration of MWSF, Wells Fargo Bank and Price Automotive Group in New Castle, Del., as part of the foundation’s Transportation4Heros program.
For about a decade, Wright, who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps, has operated Marzmade Mobile Tattoos, out of a modified school bus. But he also donates tattoos to combat-wounded vets, as part of a form of tattoo art therapy.
“The vehicle will provide transportation to and from these veterans’ homes, who are immobile. And it will also allow me to pick up supplies that I need for them, especially modified chairs, so they can sit down while I do their tattoos,” Wright said. “A lot of people ask me how tattoos help with PTSD, anxiety and depression. When you are at war your adrenaline is high, you see things, smell things and hear things.”
"Sometimes, you can’t get the memories of those senses out of your head," he said.
“When you get a tattoo, your adrenaline goes high again because you are basically inflicting pain on yourself and I can talk those things down,” said Wright, who thanked all three organizations for the vehicle donation.
Often veterans have reported that getting a tattoo from another veteran is therapeutic and they can share similar experiences during that time.
“The Transportation4Heros is one of those programs where we are able collaborate with other organizations,” Kinser said. “We also provide one year of family and financial mentorship.”
In 2007, Wright joined the Army and was in the 101st Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Ky., the 2nd Medical Battalion at Camp Lejeune, N.C. and the 18th Engineers in Germany. Wright, who lives with his family in the Allentown area, served two tours in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan. He retired from the army in 2014.
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted and honored Wright at a game last month.
“This program was established for individuals like Sgt. Wright and other veterans, who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve our country,” said, Stephen Briggs, Wells Fargo vice president, community relations. “We are proud to work with MWSF to address the transportation needs of some of our veterans.”
Since October 2001, an estimated 1.6 million U.S. veterans served in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the RAND Corp. Of that total, about 20% or more than 300,000 reported symptoms of PTSD or major depression, the April 2008 RAND report said. In addition, 19% of those returning vets, said they had experienced a possible traumatic brain injury; and 7% of the veterans reported both a probable brain injury, along with PTSD or major depression, according to the RAND study.
Veterans also suffering from high rates of substance abuse, homelessness and suicides, according to veteran advocate groups.
A non-non-profit based in San Antonio, MWSF was formed by a retired veteran Leroy Sisco, who is also CEO. Any veterans interested in applying for our programs, should go to its website: www.militarywarriors.org.
The group has also provided mortgage free homes to 1,000 veterans and helped pay off $24.4 million in veteran debts, through its financial mentorship program, since 2015.
Nationwide, during that same period, MWSF has Donated 130 vehicles and six in the tri-state area, Kinser said.
“When you get out of the military, you don’t get all of the resources, or all the information or benefits that you are entitled to, especially older veterans, such as Vietnam-era veterans, about the education that they can get or the funding, such as small business loans,” said Wright, who has formed a non-profit group, Service N Ink, to help veterans.
“Well tell them they are entitled to VA loans, small business loans, tax breaks,” Wright said. “When you get out, you are on a fixed income and it may not be feasible for a whole family. The newer generation veterans have more access to technology.”
