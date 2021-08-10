The city's top legislator announced that all 17 members of City Council and their staff must receive COVID-19 vaccinations or submit to weekly testing for the virus.
Approximately 190 employees covered under the mandate must get the shot by Sept. 16, when legislators will return to City Hall for in-person legislative sessions for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Philadelphia in March 2020.
On Tuesday, City Council President Darrell Clarke said in a statement that the mandate comes as COVID-19 case counts are on the rise in the city due to the delta variant.
“We understand the importance of Council returning to live meetings and hearings after more than a year of conducting the people’s business remotely,” Clarke said. “The public has a right to see and participate in the business of their City Council.
"At the same time, we must balance that right with public health and safety. With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, we must act to protect the public and Council. That’s why we are requiring that all Council employees be vaccinated.”
Legislative employees can request exemption from the vaccine on religious or medical grounds but will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
Legislators also will hold their first in-person committee meeting in more than a year on Wednesday at Lewis Elkins Elementary School, 3199 D St., followed by another hearing inside City Hall on Thursday, according to the city's legislative calendar.
The vaccine mandate comes as several businesses and restaurants are putting in place their own mandates for employees.
Mayor Jim Kenney has not required vaccines for the city's approximately 27,400 employees. Approximately 2,200 full-time city employees were working predominantly from remote as of June.
Joy Huertas, Kenney administration spokeswoman, said in an email that talks about a vaccine mandate for city employees were ongoing. The administration is expected to address vaccine mandates during the administration's weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday.
"We're having conversations about this and other restrictions, but nothing is definitive at this time," Huertas said.
New York City and California have put in place vaccine mandates for their public employees.
