As Philadelphia reaches the end of a particularly warm summer and begins to prepare for the cold winter months, utility company PGW is pushing their weatherization and energy-efficiency programs that can help low-income communities and communities of color.
According to a poll by Data for Progress, nearly one out of every three Pennsylvania voters say that their utility bills are unaffordable. The company said that weatherizing homes or insulating buildings against the elements, reduces energy and heating costs by making homes more energy efficient.
"It's helped a lot of low-income customers with repairs that they wouldn't otherwise be able to make. … If a customer saying that an elderly person just couldn't get their bathroom or they couldn't get their bedroom warm enough, it (can be) uncomfortable (for) them and their health condition. … the safety aspect is really important," said Director of Customer Programs at PGW Steven J. Jerue. "We've been able to help customers with safety issues that they might not have known about. They might have had, like, a heater that was operating improperly or carbon monoxide levels in the home. … So there are a lot of health and safety issues that sometimes need to be remediated or need to be otherwise addressed."
Jerue said he believes that the weatherization programs offered by PGW can have a positive impact not only on the energy efficiency and finances of low-income households in the city but also on residents' safety.
Also, according to the city’s Office of Sustainability, "Low-wealth communities and communities of color are more likely to live in neighborhoods experiencing multiple environmental burdens and disproportionate vulnerability to the impacts of climate change. … The consequences are that these communities often face unequal health burdens observed through indicators such as rates of asthma, cardiovascular disease and premature death."
Three programs at PGW are aimed at helping low-income communities with their weatherization and energy efficiency needs as weather conditions create dangerous environments in homes.
The EnergySense program gives consumers access to rebates and financial incentives that lower costs when homes are upgraded with appliances that offer higher energy efficiency.
PGW’s Home Comfort program identifies low-income customers and sends contractors to their homes to do energy assessments. After the assessment, the customers' homes are weatherized and energy efficiency measures are installed for free.
The Low Income Smart Thermostat program, which was launched in early 2022, aims to give low-income PGW customers free access to smart thermostats, along with complimentary installation.
According to Melanie McCottry, vice president of corporate communications and external affairs at PGW, the weatherization and energy-efficiency programs that PGW offers can do a lot to help communities of color in Philadelphia.
“(Philadelphia has) one of the highest rates for low-income homeownership in the country. And when homes are frequently older housing stock to begin with and they're handed down through generations, many families often don't have the resources to maintain them," she said. "And so through a program like EnergySense, it's designed to respond to that particular need, which benefits most particularly Philadelphia Black and brown communities. We know that low-income, African-American, Latino, and low income multifamily and renter households, they most often spend (a) greater proportion of their income on utilities … than the average family. And one of the ways to combat that is through overall energy efficiency of the home."
Saleem Chapman, newly appointed director of Philadelphia’s Office of Sustainability, said he believes that the city is especially susceptible to issues created by a lack of energy efficiency.
"Philadelphia is one of the most energy burdened major cities. And what that means is that residents are paying a significant proportion of their overall income towards their energy costs. So if we were able to sort of bring that cost down, we're now sort of freeing up resources for folks to sort of redirect to other critical areas of need," he said. "So when we think about the whole host of challenges that vulnerable communities in the city face, certainly energy-efficiency programs play a really important part of that, not only for their ability from sort of a climate standpoint with the energy efficiency, but also for the ability to be redirected to other support needs."
In regards to the potential challenges that the upcoming winter season will bring, Chapman said that weatherization will be important to help navigate potential financial burdens brought on by the state of the economy.
"The energy markets are a little bit unstable right now. Our economy as a whole is going through a period of turbulence with inflation and some of the supply chain issues are still trying to get resolved and so that will certainly have an impact in the energy markets too," he said. "And so with that, I think it's making it all the more important that we continue to sort of really focus on programs that weatherize people's homes and bring energy efficiency because it's just really hard to predict what we'll see in terms of energy costs for households right now. And so I think the best thing we can do to mitigate against that is really make sure that folks' homes (are) using energy as efficiently as possible."
Chapman said that it's important to remember that energy-efficiency programs can have a larger impact than just helping consumers save money during intense weather periods.
"These programs are really important, not just in the context of environmental issues," he said. "It's important to note that these issues are really a key aspect of how we address longstanding economic and social injustice issues as well."
