The Urban League of Philadelphia announced in a news release Tuesday they have selected Darrin W. Anderson as their next president and CEO.
Darrin is a brilliant and inspiring leader with over 25 years of experience providing strategic direction and guidance within the nonprofit sector. He recently served as the New Jersey YMCA State Alliance’s CEO, leading key initiatives involving 31 independent YMCA associations representing $300 million in collective revenue. In addition, he has worked collaboratively with national donors, secured $50 million in government aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, and established the New Jersey YMCA Equity Committee and National Housing and Social Services. His primary focus is driving innovation, growth, and transformative change on behalf of marginalized and low-income communities. In addition, Darrin is responsible for helping to pass over 100 legislative bills and ordinances in New Jersey, assisting in removing social and economic barriers to good health and economic mobility.
