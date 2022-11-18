Nearly 800 political leaders, businesspeople and community members gathered Friday to attend the Urban Affairs Coalition’s 53rd Anniversary Breakfast, celebrating the event in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
The breakfast was held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and aimed at honoring UAC’s 53-year legacy and bringing together UAC members and various prominent Philadelphians for “Philadelphia’s Premier Networking Event,” per the UAC.
Formed in 1969, the UAC is a Philadelphia-based group that is home to more than 80 organizations with the aim of uniting “government, business, neighborhoods, and individual initiative(s) to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities, and solve emerging issues,” per the UAC’s website. The UAC also helps to “strengthen nonprofits through fiscal sponsorship, shared services, program development, and capacity building.”
The theme of this year’s event was “Empowering Dreamers & Doers,” with the UAC aiming to “honor Doers and Dreamers in the community, who empower through their dedication, service, and accomplishments, leaving an undeniable stamp on our region.”
This year’s honorees included: Kelly Woodland, the managing director of Leadership Equity for United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern NJ, who received the Community Leadership Award; Ryan Boyer, the Business Manager for the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, who received the “Doer” Award; Susan Jacobson, president of Jacobson Strategic Communications, who received the Living Legacy Award; and the UGI Corp., which received the Founders’ Award.
In a series of remarks at the event, Mayor Jim Kenney said he was honored to be celebrating the 53rd anniversary of a coalition that he believes has been a boon for the city of Philadelphia.
“The Urban Affairs Coalition has been committed to improving the quality of life for residents in our city and the surrounding region for over five decades through cross sector collaboration between government, nonprofits, businesses and residents. This storied organization has also remained a dedicated partner to our administration, and has supported our efforts to break the cycle of poverty in our city, expand access to quality early education for our children, and create equitable growth across every neighborhood throughout the Pandemic.”
Kenney also singled out the way that the UAC has been an ardent supporter of nonprofits in Philadelphia, extolling the virtues of the coalition’s dedicated approach to building support networks between public and private sectors in the city.
“There’s no doubt the UAC’s work in Philadelphia and across the region, from helping to address homelessness to increasing opportunities for minority owned business, has impacted and changed so many lives for the better. UAC support for the nonprofit community has also been an important part of its legacy. The work of nonprofits (is) so important to the health of our communities. They provide vital services to our most vulnerable populations. UAC has been a key part of strengthening the nonprofit sector by building upon public-private partnerships so that services are available to those who need it most.”
Congressman Dwight Evans was also in attendance at the breakfast and said that events such as this can be “the best place to get things done” by fostering a space where partnerships can be formed that can affect Philadelphians on a state and federal level.
“(It’s about) bringing people together, building a sense of hope for the city, saving the country and it couldn’t be more appropriate. The Urban Coalition, all that it’s done under Sharmain Matlock-Turner’s leadership, has been fantastic. … I’ve watched this coalition grow and develop, and it’s a real plus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.