In a Philadelphia Tribune exclusive first look, it has been learned that a top-tier Black law firm completed an expansive investigative report regarding the Penn Museum and Princeton University's mishandling of MOVE remains.
The report, consisting of 93 pages and 26 exhibits, begins with an Executive Summary that reads, “The University of Pennsylvania retained the Tucker Law Group to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances under which the unidentified remains of a MOVE member killed in a siege with the City of Philadelphia on May 13, 1985, on Osage Avenue came to be stored — four miles away, for 36 years — at the University of Pennsylvania's school of archaeology and anthropology, and subsequently used as a demonstrative exhibit in a 2019 Princeton Online course taught by one of its anthropologists.”
It also reads, “The remains were obtained in early 1986 by Dr. Alan Mann, a physical anthropology professor at the University, who was retained by the City Medical Examiner's Office as a private consultant to assist in the identification of the remains. Mann was assisted in this effort by Dr. Janet Monge, a graduate student at the time, who later became an associate curator at the Penn Museum. Mann stored the remains in his office at the Penn Museum until he retired in 2001 and joined the faculty at Princeton. Mann left the remains with Monge who then stored them in her office and in the Physical Anthropology Lab at the Penn Museum for the next twenty years. During this time, Monge showed the remains to different individuals and groups on at least ten occasions before the demonstrative exhibit [was included] in the online video course in 2019. After consultation with some MOVE members, and unsuccessful attempts to reach possible relatives, the Penn Museum arranged to have the remains that were displayed in the video returned to MOVE members on July 2, 2021.”
The report attempts to clear up some of the controversy surrounding the remains by noting, “the identity of the remains used in the video is still a matter of legitimate dispute, and all that we could conclude, with a reasonable degree of certainty is that the remains displayed in the video were of 'a' [i.e., one] MOVE member. We found no credible evidence that the remains of a second child were ever housed at the Museum.”
Importantly, the report references “the lingering sense of injustice relating to MOVE's treatment by the City of Philadelphia; the current era of racial reckoning relating to the role of university anthropologists in the development of scientific racism; and the international movement to repatriate human remains from museums — especially those of Black and Indigenous people.”
Included in the report's 19 findings:
• “Mann did not violate any specific prevailing professional, ethical or legal standards by his retention of the remains from 1986 to 2001.”
• “Mann's retention of the remains ... after he was unable to identify them, and his failure to return them to the Medical Examiner's Office, demonstrated extremely poor judgment, and a gross insensitivity to the human dignity as well as the social and political implications of his conduct.”
• “The Museum did not have a policy on the retention, display or use of the MOVE remains and other non-accessioned remains as demonstrative artifacts or for other purposes.”
• “Monge's retention and use of the remains as a demonstrative artifact did not violate the Museum's Policy Statement on Human Remains which was adopted in 2017 because it did not apply to the non-accessioned MOVE remains.”
• “Monge did not violate any specific professional, ethical or legal standards by retaining and displaying the remains.”
• “Monge's retention of the remains from 2001 to 2021 and their use in the Princeton Online video course demonstrated, at a minimum, extremely poor judgment and gross insensitivity to the human dignity and social and political implications of her conduct.”
The report ends with seven impressive, much-needed, and long-overdue recommendations, including the following four:
• Hire a chief diversity officer for the Penn Museum.
• Conduct a comprehensive review of the holdings and collection practices of the Museum's Physical Anthropology section and reassess its practices relating to the possession and various uses of human remains, accessioned as well as privately held.
• Present a joint exhibition with the African American Museum in Philadelphia on the role of university scholars and anthropologists in the development of scientific racism.
• Establish a scholarship program and actively recruit academically talented students who are graduates of Philadelphia public high schools and charter schools in the 19142 and 19143 ZIP code areas in West Philadelphia.
