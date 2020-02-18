After nearly two decades, The Fresh Grocer supermarket is set to close next month in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood.
“The University of Pennsylvania and The Fresh Grocer have agreed to end The Fresh Grocer's tenancy at 40th and Walnut Streets on March 31, 2020, after almost 20 years of successful operations,” a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania wrote.
The Fresh Grocer first opened on 40th and Walnut streets in 2001, providing a supermarket option for both neighborhood residents and Penn students.
