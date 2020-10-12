With less than a month to go before the Nov. 3 election, a union is deploying more than 100 get-out-the-vote door-knockers in Black and brown neighborhoods in Philadelphia.
Nicole Hunt, president of Unite Here Local 643, said the union will pay canvassers up to $720 a week — at least $15 an hour — to mobilize residents to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
After a rally at Fairhill Square to launch the door-to-door campaign in that North Philadelphia neighborhood, Hunt said canvassers — who will practice social distancing and wear face masks — will target communities in North, West and Southwest Philadelphia with a history of low voter turnout.
Hunt added that COVID-19 pandemic has hurt Black residents the most, as they are more likely to contract or die from the virus, or experience economic hardship from the widespread shutdowns and layoffs due to the pandemic.
“We die at a higher rate than white people,” said Hunt, who represents 2,200 food service workers and aides for the school district.
Pennsylvania is among the most hotly contested states in the upcoming presidential election between President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.
Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by slightly more than 44,000 votes, marking the first time the GOP took the state in a presidential election since 1988, when Republican Vice President George H. W. Bush defeated Democratic Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis.
In 2016, 66% of registered Philadelphia voters went to the polls to cast a ballot. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 7:1 ratio in the city.
During the rally at Fairhill Square, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, called Trump a “classic bully,” adding, “bullies get knocked down.”
“As soon as that bully gets knocked down, guess what? He ain’t that tough no more,” Kenney said. “He slithers away and you don’t see him again. He cries and whines and runs home to mommy.
“Every door you knock on today, like you’re knocking him down,” he added.
The national Unite Here office began the canvassing campaign in Philadelphia on Oct. 1, as well as in the swing states of Arizona and Florida.
Canvassers in Philadelphia have knocked on approximately 40,000 doors already, with the goal of hitting 100,000 by Election Day. They will educate residents on the new mail-in voting system and encourage them to vote for Biden.
Trump has zeroed in on Philadelphia during the campaign and has made stops here.
During the first presidential debate last month, Trump hurled misleading allegations that poll watchers were “thrown out” of Philadelphia voting locations, adding that, “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.”
Philadelphia resident Renee Wilson was among the scores of canvassers at the rally.
Wilson, 49, of the Wynnefield neighborhood, said she contracted COVID-19 and was later laid off from her night auditor position at the Hampton Inn near the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.
Wilson said she joined the get-out-the-vote campaign because of the importance of health care in the upcoming election — one of the many issues she has heard from would-be Black city voters after canvassing hundreds of homes during the past two weeks.
“Health care, housing, criminal justice,” Wilson said, naming some of the issues Black Philadelphia voters were interested in this election cycle. “The word around town is to dump Trump.”
