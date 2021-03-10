Unemployed workers and supporters, Philadelphia Unemployment Project, held a rally Wednesday morning outside of Gov. Tom Wolf's local office demanding action to extend unemployment benefits.
The organizers say thousands of Pennsylvanians are still waiting to hear back about the benefits they’re already owed.
"Arcane rules, unanswered phone lines, and an unresponsive system means that some Pennsylvania workers have already been waiting months to receive their UC or PUA benefits. Since mid-January alone, the Philadelphia Unemployment Project has received almost 600 requests for assistance from unemployed Philadelphians having trouble receiving their rightfully earned benefits. Most can get no information about their claims from the Labor Department. Statewide over 200,000 unemployed claimants are still waiting on a determination on their eligibility, many for months. Workers are rallying at Governor Wolf's regional office on Wednesday to demand action.," the Philadelphia Unemployed Project said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.