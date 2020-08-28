Employees at Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books in Germantown were forced to clean up after yet another burglary.
The shop was broken into around 11 p.m. on Thursday night, according to police. A large windowpane was shattered and the cash register was taken, police said.
Police found the store’s sales equipment on the sidewalk and a vehicle’s brake rotor inside. No arrests were made, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are searching for an unknown male, wearing light pants and a blue tank top with white trim.
The store, located at the corner of Germantown Avenue and Church Lane, was closed for the day. Plywood covered one of the shop’s large window frames.
Justin Moore said the main focus was reopening on Saturday for take-out orders.
“It’s frustrating, but it does not feel like something we can’t overcome,” he said.
The cash register that was taken only had a small amount of change inside of it, Moore said.
The biggest issue, Moore said, was the burglary knocked out the store’s point-of-sale system. The shop will use temporary equipment to process sales until its usual equipment arrives. The burglary also prevented two employees from working on Friday.
The incident marked the second burglary within a month.
The store was burglarized during the early morning hours of July 26. The same glass window along Church Lane was broken and $650 was taken along with an iPad.
Three days later, the store was vandalized: A window was broken.
Following the previous incidents, security lights were installed outside the store and employees even stayed overnight to monitor the store, Moore said.
After being closed for five months and adjusting to the restrictions and requirements put in place during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Moore said the most recent break-in “feels like another speed bump.”
“We all have the perspective that we know this can be much worse,” Moore said. “We lost a day and we’re going to lose some resources, but there are thousands of businesses that are closed permanently.”
Owner Marc Lamont Hill, who is also an author and professor at Temple University, was not immediately available for comment.
Soon after Hill closed his store in March due to the pandemic, he set up a fundraiser on gofundme.com to help pay staff, vendors and various bills. The fundraiser has brought in more than $90,000 with more than 2,000 donors as of Friday.
Moore stressed that Uncle Bobbie’s would remain in the neighborhood.
“Marc made a very conscious decision to be here on this block, to be in this community,” he said.
“We want to still be here and represent the community and provide resources and be a part of the greater solution to hopefully prevent these types of things from happening not just to us but any of the residential-commercial properties here.”
Lisa Valeus, 37, was sitting on a bench outside the store on Friday.
While working on a laptop with the views of Market Square park in front of her, Values said Uncle Bobbie’s was her “sanctuary” and was a necessity in the neighborhood. The burglaries left her questioning why a beloved business was being attacked.
“It’s sad to see something like happening in our community at a place that is so beneficial to us," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.