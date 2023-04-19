The city of Philadelphia on Wednesday announced a $3.5-million settlement pact with the owners of the University City Townhomes, who will also transfer a parcel of land to the city for affordable housing, as part of the deal.
In August 2022, protesters supporting the 70 families living at the UC Townhomes were removed by the Sheriff’s Office on the orders of a Common Pleas Court. The families were later evicted in September. The protesters had set up a tent encampment at the UC Townhomes at 40th and Market streets.
In 2021, the owner of the complex, IBID Associates, LP, said it planned to exit its federal affordable housing contract, when it expired and sell the complex.
In October 2021, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, who represents the area, introduced legislation to block the sale and require affordable housing be built in gentrifying areas in her district.
Last year, IBID filed suit in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against Gauthier and the city, saying the legislation seeking to block the sale of its property violated its constitutional rights.
As part of the agreement to settle this lawsuit, the city has hired the United Way of Greater Philadelphia to distribute the $3.5 million to the 70 families of those evicted from the UC Townhomes, to help defray their relocation costs. Also, United Way will provide support services to the evicted tenants to be funded by West Philadelphia institutions such as University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Penn Medicine, University City Science Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
In addition, IBID has agreed to transfer a 23,595-square-foot parcel of land to the city for the development of 70 permanently affordable units and green space. The city has agreed to amend Gauthier’s legislation to exclude the IBID property at 40th and Market streets.
“Even though true equity means no one gets displaced from the home, this settlement is an historic win,” Gauthier said.
“I am grateful that this settlement will facilitate equitable development through the preservation of affordable housing in West Philadelphia,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “I commend Councilmember Jamie Gauthier for her efforts to advocate for residents in her district, and I thank the Law Department for their work to ensure that the former tenants of the University City Townhomes receive comprehensive support in their path forward.”
