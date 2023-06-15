Another rideshare driver was caught up in gun violence in Philadelphia on Wednesday night when shots rang out in the 1300 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

The 34-year-old driver was shot in the head while driving an 18-year-old passenger at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver is in extremely critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to police officer Eric McLaurin. The passenger was reportedly uninjured but barely missed being shot as she ran from the car.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

