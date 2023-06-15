Another rideshare driver was caught up in gun violence in Philadelphia on Wednesday night when shots rang out in the 1300 block of West Lehigh Avenue.
The 34-year-old driver was shot in the head while driving an 18-year-old passenger at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver is in extremely critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to police officer Eric McLaurin. The passenger was reportedly uninjured but barely missed being shot as she ran from the car.
The Uber Honda CR-V hit a utility pole when the driver tried to continue driving after being shot, then lost control of the vehicle. Bullets hit the back of the headrest in the car, hitting the driver, and six shell casings were found at the scene.
Uber and Lyft drivers have found themselves in the middle of gun violence several times in the last two years.
A Lyft driver crashed into a new police station at 15th and Callowhill streets in March after he was followed by a white Chevrolet Impala from 24th and Poplar streets. The Impala, with three or four occupants, pulled up to his car, and someone in the car began firing at him. The driver received a graze wound to his back, and his GMC SUV was hit with 12 bullets.
Earlier this year, in January, a 20-year-old Lyft passenger was shot once in the left thigh during a road rage incident on the Vine Street Expressway. A 24-year-old Lyft driver in a white Hyundai Sonata was travelling at midnight when the driver of a black Nissan Altima pulled up and fired three shots out of an open window. The Lyft driver was uninjured and rushed his passenger to a nearby hospital.
A Lyft driver fought back against carjackers in January 2022, when two gunmen accosted him mid-afternoon on the 1100 block of North 40th Street. The 38-year-old Lyft driver was licensed to carry a firearm and shot at the carjackers who rear-ended his 2011 Infiniti and then tried to run him over. The suspects fled the scene, and one was later found in West Philadelphia near the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest. The second suspect was later found in a Honda Accord suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest near the 4300 block of Lancaster Avenue.
In 2021, an Uber and a Lyft driver were injured in separate shootings.
A 44-year-old Uber driver was shot three times in the head near the 1700 block of North Taney Street early in the morning. Police found him bleeding on the sidewalk and rushed him to Temple University Hospital.
A Lyft driver was shot in the thigh and a passenger was shot in the foot in another incident in 2021 in West Philadelphia.
