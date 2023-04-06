Weeks after a chemical spill in the Delaware River put the city on edge, causing a run on bottled water, the state’s U.S. senators said Thursday $266 million in federal funding will help make drinking water clean and safe.
The money will come from the Environmental Protection Agency and is part of the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It will be used to remove contaminants such as the Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and other so-called “forever chemicals,” from Pennsylvania’s water supply and to upgrade water infrastructure by replacing lead pipes.
“Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will receive more than $265 million to make our drinking water safer and cleaner, including significant boosts in funding to eradicate ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS and replace lead pipes,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. “Every Pennsylvanian has the right to safe, pure water and I will keep working with the Biden Administration until that promise is a reality in our urban, suburban, and rural communities alike.”
On March 24, manufacturing company Trinseo said its Bristol plant accidentally spilled several different chemicals, including butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate, and methyle methacrylate into Otter Creek near the Delaware River. Typically, Butyl acrylate is used to make adhesives, fabrics, fuels, paint and plastics. It is a colorless chemical with a fruity odor.
The action set off a chain of events such as citywide warning on March 28, telling residents to refrain from drinking tap water as a precaution. It was later rescinded. This caused confusion, a run on bottled water and a political fire storm.
The city’s Baxter Water Treatment facility closed after the spill, but reopened after a couple of days to maintain minimum water levels. According to the city, a number of subsequent tests of water from the Delaware River and the Baxter plant failed to show any contamination. Several days later, the city issued an all-clear notice.
But critics of the Mayor Jim Kenney administration’s response, including some of the candidates for mayor, said the announcement was bungled and showed a lack of emergency management.
But Maya van Rossum, leader of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network said: “It is always a concern when there is a spill of chemicals or hazardous materials to our river system. Once a chemical is released, the flow of the water, including the tidal effects of the estuary reach of the river, can carry the impacts significant distances.”
It’s important, van Rossum said, for the public to remain vigilant and report if they see, smell or witness concerning impacts to the river, fish, or wildlife, that they immediately report it.
“It’s just plain commonsense that we need to provide clean drinking water to all communities in Pennsylvania and across the country,” said U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s robust investment in water infrastructure will help ensure that access to clean drinking water is a right, even in communities that have long been marginalized and forgotten.”
Last year, City Council voted unanimously to require the School District of Philadelphia to replace all water fountains with lead filtration systems by 2025.
Council’s action came after PennPIRG Education, a public interest research group, issued a report in February 2022 on lead in the drinking fountains at Philadelphia schools that was disturbing.
For example, the group reviewed testing information available on about 2,000 fountains concluded the lead contamination was a district-wide problem.
PennPIRG Education said its review of self-reported lead testing results, by the School District showed:
• 61% of outlets tested showed lead contamination;
• Of the 65 schools where water fountains were tested for lead and publicly reported, 98% of the schools tested had at least one tap where lead was detected in the tap water;
• Some schools’ fountains showed extremely high levels of lead contamination, such as one at the Duckrey School in North Philadelphia;
“Some of these school buildings are just too old. At the end of the day we need to take a look and evaluate all of our facilities,” said Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., at the time. “If you look at the state of physical plants in our schools, we are looking at a $5 billion problem. We have to address all of that.”
The state’s funding to replace lead pipes increased by 64% this fiscal year. Under the infrastructure law, more than $50 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure improvements across the country in the next several years, which will be the single largest investment in water the U.S. has ever made.
