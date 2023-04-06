Weeks after a chemical spill in the Delaware River put the city on edge, causing a run on bottled water, the state’s U.S. senators said Thursday $266 million in federal funding will help make drinking water clean and safe.

The money will come from the Environmental Protection Agency and is part of the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It will be used to remove contaminants such as the Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and other so-called “forever chemicals,” from Pennsylvania’s water supply and to upgrade water infrastructure by replacing lead pipes.

