As the city continues to navigate the aftermath of the collapse of a major stretch of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited the site of the disaster and promised to provide federal aid as quickly as possible.

During a tour of the collapsed section of the highway, city officials joined Buttigeig as he told reporters that relief efforts were a priority as the highway’s collapse was likely to cause an increase in shipping costs as truckers adjust to longer travel routes.

