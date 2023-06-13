FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens at an event in Philadelphia, on Jan. 14, 2022. Buttigieg is launching a $1 billion pilot program aimed at helping reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided by road projects. He promises wide-ranging help to dozens of communities despite the program's limited dollars. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, meets with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Rourke
As the city continues to navigate the aftermath of the collapse of a major stretch of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited the site of the disaster and promised to provide federal aid as quickly as possible.
During a tour of the collapsed section of the highway, city officials joined Buttigeig as he told reporters that relief efforts were a priority as the highway’s collapse was likely to cause an increase in shipping costs as truckers adjust to longer travel routes.
“This is a key artery for people and goods, and PennDOT has our full support in their work to rebuild safely and efficiently. We are here to help with funding, technical expertise, and anything else needed to rebuild quickly. Emergency relief funds have been made available for immediate engineering and construction and we have staff on the ground,” said Buttigieg in a tweet.
The visit from Buttigieg comes just a day after Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a proclamation of disaster emergency aimed at expediting the process of injecting funds into the highway’s reconstruction.
“To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning, I issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process,” said Shapiro.
“My Administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95. My Administration is all hands on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible.”
The disaster occurred early Sunday morning when reports say a tanker truck carrying “a petroleum-based product” caught fire under I-95 near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia and caused a portion of the highway to collapse as a result.
According to ongoing reports, the remains of the truck’s driver have been found in the wreckage and family members have identified the driver’s name as Nathaniel Moody.
Following the collapse, officials from PennDOT, PEMA and the state and local authorities have been on-site inspecting the roadway as construction crews have been working around the clock to clear the wreckage from the collapse, which has left the northbound side of the highway completely collapsed and the southbound side not structurally sound to carry vehicular traffic.
According to city and state officials, the impacted portion of I-95 will have to be demolished, with the demolition currently expected to be completed in the next four to five days.
Ultimately, the governor’s office said that it could take a “number of months” for the repair of the damage incurred by the collapse to be completed, although work on the repairs is expected to begin immediately.
“City agencies are working with our state partners to respond to the partial collapse of I-95 from a vehicle fire. Please avoid the area and plan for alternative routes of travel. We will continue to provide updates on this incident,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
“I want to thank our first responders, PennDOT, SEPTA, and all our state and local partners for your continued response to this incident. And thank you Governor Shapiro for coming to Philadelphia and for your continued support. Coordination between State, City agencies, and elected officials, has been, and will continue to be essential to our emergency response effort as well as with recovery and reconstruction.”
