The 10-day manhunt for Ameen Grant, the last remaining fugitive in a prison escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility is over, according to the U.S. Marshal's office.
Grant was arrested on the 6100 block of Washington Avenue at 8:30 am Wednesday, according to the Warrants Squad Supervisory Deputy for the U.S. Marshals Robert Clark. He said Grant was caught travelling in a vehicle with family and friends, and was arrested, along with his brother.
Grant was charged with felony escape, for evading U.S. Marshals for nearly a week and a half, since leaving the PICC, through a hole cut in the fence. The PICC inmate was awaiting trial for four-counts of murder. His brother will face charges associated with assisting an escaped inmate.
"The arrest was executed, flawlessly and without incident," said Clarke.
Mayor Jim Kenney, Commissioner Frank Vanore, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark, U.S. Marshals Service, Jeff Palmer of the District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force and Lyandra Retacco of the District Attorney's Office Special Investigations Unit, held a press conference announcing their success, Wednesday at City Hall.
The Marshal's service "worked tirelessly -- 16 hours a day," to apprehend the escapees, said a spokesperson. A surveillance team set a deadline for Hurst's apprehension. Hurst missed that deadline. But this morning at 8:30 am, Marshals extracted him from the vehicle, said Clark. He noted that "No force was used" in any of the four arrests of the fugitives and those who assisted them in their escape.
Clarke thanked the investigators, Northeast Detectives, the District Attorney's Office, the public and the media for their help. He said the U.S. Marshals office sorted through dozens of tips from the public during their investigations.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, praised their efforts on twitter. "Escapee Ameen Hurst was just taken into custody at 6100 Washington Avenue without incident; Special thanks to all of our investigators and those at the U.S. Marshals Service for their tireless efforts."
A friend of the pair, Michael Abrams, 21, was arrested at the Fairfield Inn in Berwyn, Pa. just Monday.
Abrams may have been the driver who helped Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, in their efforts to evade police, after their prison escape, May 7th. He was charged with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, escape, and use of a communications facility, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.
Abrams has had prior contact with police. In December of 2022, he faced charges of carrying firearms in public in Pennsylvania, and in January of last year, he was charged with carrying firearms with out a license and receiving stolen property, according to Philadelphia Municipal Court records.
On Facebook, Abrams says he is a salesman who sells specialized bicycle components. He was listed as living with a relative, Markita t. Wyche-Abrams, 49, of the 1200 block of Atwood Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook section, prior to his arrest by U.S. Marshals, this week.
Last week, Marshals nabbed two others who assisted the fugitives -- Jose Flores-Huerta, 35, a possible lookout from the prison -- and Xianni Stallings, 21-- who arranged a ride from meeting place near a bridge. Both have been charged with criminal conspiracy and escape. Stalllings was charged, additionally, with hindering apprehension and criminal use of a communications facility for helping Hurst and Graves escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility.
In the past, Flores-Huerta was charged in the murder of a 28-year-old New York City man outside of Pat's King of Steaks. Stallings, of the 1300 block of W. Seltzer Street, in Philadelphia, won another case last February, on charges that she was involved in a stabbing. According to prison officials, she was heard in recorded conversation on a prison phone agreeing to connect Hurst and Graves with a ride if they could get to a bridge near the prison.
But authorities caught up to Graves, late last week, when he was seen leaving a residence near 28th and Dauphin, dressed in long, flowy Muslim attire. U.S. Marshals followed his car for a few blocks in the middle of the night, and stopped the surprised inmate. Graves had been charged with drugs and weapons offenses and was awaiting trial in January, 2024. He now faces, additional charges, including felony escape, according to the D.A.'s office.
The fugitives, left the facility the day before their absence was noticed -- about 3 pm on May 8th. The inmates, who were not cell mates, but who were in the same prison housing unit, got through cell doors that were somehow unlocked-- and made their way to the recreation unit where they cut a hole in the fence.
Hurst was charged in the murder of 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove. The man was shot at bus terminal near the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility, in Philadelphia, just an hour after he was released. Hurst, is still awaiting trial for the murder.
