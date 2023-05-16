The 10-day manhunt for Ameen Grant, the last remaining fugitive in a prison escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility is over, according to the U.S. Marshal's office. 

Grant was arrested on the 6100 block of Washington Avenue at 8:30 am Wednesday, according to the Warrants Squad Supervisory Deputy for the U.S. Marshals Robert Clark. He said Grant was caught travelling in a vehicle with family and friends, and was arrested, along with his brother. 

