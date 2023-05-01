Some of 14-year-old Salah Fleming’s teachers will wake up early this week and head out the door but not just to go work and write lesson plans on the chalkboard — but to attend the funeral of the murdered eighth-grader.
Fleming, who before last Friday, attended The Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School at 447 N. Broad St. — was gunned down during a quadruple shooting over the weekend.
Cousins Tyree Lennon, 22, and Taj Lennon, 15, thought to be armed and dangerous, are being sought by police in connection to the case.
The tragedy left three teens — Khalif Frezghi, 18, and Malik Ballard, 17 — dead. An unnamed 11th-grader, who is fighting for his life at Jefferson Hospital, is also a Mathematics, Civics and Sciences student.
The 16-year-old was in critical condition after being shot in the stomach during the same shootout Friday in the 5900 block of Palmetto Street.
Frezghi, of East Mount Airy and Ballard, of Frankford, in Philadelphia were both students at Mastery Charter School Pickett Campus in Germantown, where teachers are mourning their loss. Two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, found in a black Ford Edge, were arrested in the case and charged with firearms violations.
“Salah was a new student, who just joined us in September,” Principal Veronica Joyner said. “According to his teachers, he was quiet, mannerable and smart.”
She said that the teachers and students are going through a difficult time.
“Salah wasn’t the only victim. We’ve had 10 students shot from our school over a five-year span. One student was shot leaving an after-school job at a Burger King and one child was getting off of a SEPTA bus. Some of the students were graduates and some were still attending. Some had just graduated from college,” Joyner said.
After this latest incident, the school hired four new counselors to help students deal with the tragedies.
They have invited Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors’ Consortium and a counselor from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office to come and counsel students.
Joyner said that in addition to losing this latest friend, “we have kids who have lost their parents to violence. We lost one student at a recreation center. We have pages and pages of grief-stricken children.”
Just two weeks ago, there was another shooting in the Northeast. Nearly 30 bullets were fired near the Lawncrest Recreation Center, 6000 Rising Sun Ave. Ten teens were inside the recreation center, although none were injured and several shots went through the window of a nearby day care center where staff were babysitting kids asoung as 2. None were injured, according to police reports.
Joyner said there are several parts to the violence problem. Violent video games could be a factor in teen violence, she said.
“For example, in ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ you can run over a homeless man and beat a prostitute with a cross-bar,” Joyner said. “We have to watch what’s being planted in our kids’ minds.”
She added that student are being let down on three fronts: family, schools and community.
“We have a family system that’s failing. DHS (Department of Human Services) has taken more kids out of Black families than any other, our schools and communities are failing. Our politicians could do more. This doesn’t just happen overnight,” she said.
Sam Byles, a spokesperson for Mastery Charter schools, said “at this time, as the investigation continues and out of respect to the victims’ families, Mastery will not be commenting on the shooting or the victims/individuals involved.”
