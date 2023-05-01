Veronica Joyner

Principal Veronica Joyner of the Mathematics, Civics, and Sciences Charter School, says one of her students died in gun violence Friday and one is fighting for his life. —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

Some of 14-year-old Salah Fleming’s teachers will wake up early this week and head out the door but not just to go work and write lesson plans on the chalkboard — but to attend the funeral of the murdered eighth-grader.

Fleming, who before last Friday, attended The Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School at 447 N. Broad St. — was gunned down during a quadruple shooting over the weekend.

