Two men were arrested in Richmond, Virginia, on Thursday are charged with murder in connection with the South Street shooting that killed three people and wounded 11 on Saturday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said.
Quadir Dukes-Hill, 24, is charged with the murder of Alexis Quinn, a 24-year-old bystander. Nahjee Whittington, 18, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Kris Minners.
Dukes-Hill and Quinn appear to have fired randomly on Saturday after hearing gunshots down the street, said Joanne Pescatore, the district attorney's homicide unit chief.
Investigators believe all those involved in the incident are in custody, according to the district attorney's office.
"I want to thank our partners in law enforcement at the Philadelphia Police Department, the ATF, the U.S. Marshals, and authorities in Virginia for working so intensely and collaboratively to ensure the individuals we allege are responsible for these horrific crimes were swiftly identified and brought into custody without incident," Krasner said.
Pescatore said U.S. Marshalls received information that Dukes-Hill was in Virginia.
"We also got information and could ascertain the second shooter, Nahjee Whittington, who was also shooting a gun that night," said Pescatore. "Those males were taken into custody in Virginia. They are fugitives of justice, they will have a hearing, and they will be extradited back here to face charges."
Two other men were arrested earlier this week in connection with the shooting.
U.S. Marshalls apprehended Rashaan Vereen, 34, on Monday evening, and Philadelphia police arrested Quran Garner, 18, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Wednesday.
Garner is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.
Vereen was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, violation of the uniforms firearms act, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice.
"It does not appear that these groups knew each other. To me, this seems to be that Mr. Whittington and Mr. Dukes-Hill, in response to gunshots happening down the street, just took out their gun and randomly fired. And unfortunately, Alexis Quinn was hit by a shot fired by Mr. Dukes-Hill, and a shot fired by Mr. Whittington hit Mr. Minners," Pescatore said.
Outlaw said that, while she has advocated for more officers on patrol, people who shoot into crowded areas do not care about the presence of police.
"The sad reality is that when individuals disregard the laws of our society, and they don't fear the consequences of their actions, they're more likely to act in ways that are detrimental to others," Outlaw said. "Our deployment efforts ahead of Saturday's events weren't made in a vacuum; knowing that we would have nicer weather and then a number of public events will be taking place throughout the city, it was expected that we would see increased crowd size on South Street. Therefore the decision was made to divert a number of officers from other locations to help address the crowd sizes on South Street and in the general vicinity."
Mayor Jim Kenney said that easy access to guns continues to be a problem as gun violence continues nationwide.
Although the suspects, in this instance, had legal licenses to carry, Kenney said they should not have had gun permits.
"Neither of those guys should have had guns," he said. "One of them had a permit to carry. Years ago, to get a license to carry, you had to show cause or reason, whether you were in the business carrying a lot of money around late at night or you were at a security business, or you had some sensible reason for a carry permit. These two individuals' mindsets and actions indicate that neither should have had a gun. They both were aggressive. They both were more violent. And I think the fact that they had the guns extended that confrontation to the point of actual shooting."
According to Outlaw, the surviving shooting victims are a 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-old men, two 20-year-old men, three men age 23, 43 and 69, two 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old woman.
