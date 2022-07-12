Two men are dead after at least 35 shots were fired in a shootout in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
Philadelphia police officers on patrol heard the gunfire coming from a block away, at 8th and Wolf streets, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said within seconds, the officers found two shooting victims on the street.
One man was dead from gunshot wounds to his chest. Small said he had no identifying information on him, but appeared to be in his 20s.
Read more at NBCPhiladelphia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.