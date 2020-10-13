Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti High School in Philadelphia are moving to all-virtual classes through Oct. 26 after three students in two different grades tested positive for COVID-19.
The students were exposed to family members who tested positive, according to a letter from the school president and principal. The school is closed so the Philadelphia Health Department can do contact tracing, and the school president and principal say they expect anyone in their community to cooperate.
Council Rock High School North in Bucks County is also closed for the rest of the week and moving classes online because five students tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.