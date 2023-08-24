Two people fought back against crime in reports this week — including a car-jacking in North Philadelphia and an assault in a West Philadelphia parking lot. 

A corrections officer fought back during an attempted carjacking at North 22nd Street and West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. The 35-year old woman shot an armed robber in the back and leg as they attempted to steal her BMW at Global Gas Station around 10:30 pm. The car-owner was also shot twice in her legs. The 22-year-old perpetrator has been arrested. Both were rushed to Temple Hospital and were listed as recovering in stable condition.

