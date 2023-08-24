Two people fought back against crime in reports this week — including a car-jacking in North Philadelphia and an assault in a West Philadelphia parking lot.
A corrections officer fought back during an attempted carjacking at North 22nd Street and West Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. The 35-year old woman shot an armed robber in the back and leg as they attempted to steal her BMW at Global Gas Station around 10:30 pm. The car-owner was also shot twice in her legs. The 22-year-old perpetrator has been arrested. Both were rushed to Temple Hospital and were listed as recovering in stable condition.
In West Philadelphia, a 29-year-old Black man was shot once in the chest and once in the leg outside the Fresh Grocer Supermarket at 56th and Chestnut, Tuesday. Police transported him to Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition. One arrest was made and a firearm was recovered. A security guard from the Fresh Grocer said the shooting started out with an argument between the two men. "The man who was shot assaulted the other man first by pushing him onto the ground," said the guard. She also mentioned that the interaction was caught on Fresh Grocer cameras. "He fell so hard you could almost hear his head hit the ground. He got up dazed and disconcerted and tried to run away, before finally shooting his attacker."
Later this week, Philadelphia SWAT teams diffused a barricaded situation on the 1200 block of South Millick Street. A father said that his son was in the home, armed, and had barricaded himself inside between 8:19 am and 9:09 am, Thursday, until he was talked out by police.
On Wednesday morning, police were trying to discover the identity of a man in his 20's found dead in a West Philadelphia dumpster. The body was found on a Philadelphia Housing Authority property in the 5500 block of Cherry Street. PHA sanitation workers directed Philadelphia police to a dead body inside of a trash can that had just been loaded onto a trash truck. The man was pronounced dead at 10:26 am., according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs. The cause of death is unknown, and the investigation is being handled by the Police Homicide Unit.
Two double-shootings started off the week. The first occurred in the 1500 block of North 61st Street left a 19-year-old woman injured and a 20-year-old man in extremely-critical condition at Lankenau Hospital, this week. Gunfire began around 10:40 p.m., Monday; Both victims were shot several times throughout the body. No arrests were made and the motive is still unknown.
The second double-shooting took place later in the week, in the 700 block of East Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia. On Wednesday afternoon at 2:43 P.M., a 24-year-old Latino man was shot once in the abdomen. The second victim, a 25-year-old Latino man was shot once in the face. Both men were transported by a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus and then transferred to Temple University Hospital. Both victims were listed in stable condition. No arrests were made or weapons recovered.
A 28-year-old Black man, was shot twice in the head on Tuesday, according to Philadelphia Police Public Affairs. The victim was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.
Yet another shooting victim arrived at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital with a gunshot in the right arm from a separate incident. The victim, a 21-year-old male, was placed in stable condition. No firearm was recovered and no arrests were made.
Also, in West Philadelphia, at 38th and Brown Street, a 58-year-old Black man was stabbed twice in the head and once in the stomach. The incident happened at 10:07 pm, Monday, according to police. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and was placed in stable condition.
Police arrested a man armed with a gun, following a report of a domestic disturbance at a private in the 3200 block of Emerald Street, early Tuesday morning. The man barricaded himself in the home from about 2 in the morning until he was arrested a little after 6 a.m.
In North Philadelphia, a 28-year-old shooting victim was shot six times near the 100 block of Clearfield Street. The incident occurred Wednesday at 2:19 a.m. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and was placed in stable condition. No weapons were recovered or arrests made.
In the near suburbs, Yeadon police are looking for the perpetrator who shot a juvenile, last Saturday at 8:59 pm. The incident occurred at Patricia drive and Cedar Avenue in the Delaware County township. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Yeadon Borough Police at 610-623-1500. In Upper Darby township, police are still investigating a shooting that left one dead and three injured in the 600 block of Long Lane.
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.