Philadelphia Police are investigating two more double shootings this week in West Philadelphia –one in the 5500 block of Market Street and one in the 5900 block of Filbert Street.
Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were shot at 2:18 a.m. at 55th and Market Streets, Thursday, July 27th. The 16-year-old was shot once in the chest. The 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to his right hand, and was arrested as a suspect in the shooting. Both teens were reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
A second double shooting, at 59th and Filbert, Wednesday at 11:40 p.m., left a 28-year-old man with seven gunshot wounds throughout his lower body, according to police. A second man, also in his 20’s, was shot nine times. Both men were listed in Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.
Last week, there was a deadly double shooting in the 1700 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue when a man and a woman in their early 20's were shot near Temple University. And three people were shot near the 3300 block of Reed Street in Grays Ferry, last Saturday. The victims were ages 28, 32 and 35.
Police announced this week that they have identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the 900 block of South 17th Street, Wednesday night. Sadiq Dove, 18, of the 1300 block of South Newkirk Street, was shot multiple times in the head and legs, Wednesday at 7:14 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 7:44 p.m. The teen was walking with a youth counselor and several other people when three male shooters fired at him despite the crowd.
Philadelphia police are seeking four suspects in the case, according to Police Public Affairs Officer Corporal Jasmine Reilly. Four unknown offenders fled in a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango with black rims and tinted windows. Three of the suspects were Black men between the ages of 18 and 25, who were wearing black or dark-colored hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and a mask and gloves. Two of the suspects had handguns and one had a rifle. A fourth suspect was the unknown driver of the gray SUV. The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.
In Elmwood Park, Monday night, a 17-year-old Black male was shot once in the left leg and twice in the right leg—possibly an accidental shooting by a 14-year-old friend. The shooting took place in the 6300 block of Reedland Street at 10:54 pm. The teen was transported by police to Presbyterian and placed in critical, but stable condition. The investigation is still active and ongoing.
SEPTA officials are also investigating a stabbing on the Market-Frankford El at 2nd and Market Wednesday night. "There was a stabbing at 9:30 pm in the Westbound train near Second and Market Street," said SEPTA’s John Golden of media affairs. "The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury. A suspect has been apprehended and a knife recovered," he said. The 47-year-old victim, is reportedly in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital following a fight between two riders that resulted in violence.
This week, 32-year-old Tina Arroyo was sitting in Honda Civic in the 500 block of East Louden Street, when a white SUV with tinted windows pulled up beside her and a gunman shot two dozen shots out the window. The incident happened Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the city's Feltonville area.
