Philadelphia Police are investigating two more double shootings this week in West Philadelphia –one in the 5500 block of Market Street and one in the 5900 block of Filbert Street.

Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were shot at 2:18 a.m. at 55th and Market Streets, Thursday, July 27th. The 16-year-old was shot once in the chest. The 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to his right hand, and was arrested as a suspect in the shooting. Both teens were reported in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.