For Gregory J. Allen, founder and president of Overbrook West Neighbors, the national observance of Mamba Day presented him a special opportunity to honor the legacy of one of basketball’s greatest players.
"As soon as the mural went down and the court opened up, we began to plan for Mamba Day," Allen said.
After being delayed because of scheduling difficulties, the Tustin Recreation Center was able to host its first Mamba Day celebration event in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant last week.
The process began about a year ago when the Tustin Recreation Center was selected by the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, along with Nancy Lieberman Charities, to build two Kobe and Gianna Bryant dream courts at the center.
Tustin was chosen for the project in 2021 as a way to give youth in the area a safe place to play and learn about the game of basketball in honor of the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
“Kobe was all about young people ... so it was a way for us to come together with a number of partners and give those young people some inspiration,” Allen said.
Philadelphia Youth Basketball (PYB) was among the community organizations for the event.
According to their website, PYB is a “community-built youth empowerment organization” that teaches kids to use the game of basketball as a tool to overcome “systemic issues facing underserved communities.”
“Once Tustin Playground ... unveiled their celebration and honoring of Kobe and Gigi, we knew that we really wanted to be a part of that because of the significance that Kobe has off of the court for our young people,” said Randy Butler, director of social impact at PYB. “We believe in that same mentality that Mamba and Gigi had where basketball is bigger than the game.”
The event featured a variety of basketball games and clinics for young people, as well as free food, and drinks, and T-shirts for those in attendance of the event. The kids also received free copies of Kobe Bryant’s book “The Wizenard Series.”
“I thought the event was tremendous,” Butler said. “What a great way to bring community together to honor and celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gigi Bryant.”
“I was overwhelmed at how well it went and how young people came together to honor the lives of Kobe and Gigi Bryant," Allen said.
Next year, he said he wants to make the celebration even more successful.
“There are obviously some other sponsors and people that we would like to be involved," Allen said. “A lot of the elected officials didn’t have enough of an advanced notice ... but all of that will change next year because everybody knows now to hold Aug. 24 on their calendar.”
