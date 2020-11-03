A courthouse located between City Hall and Reading Terminal Market is ground zero for legal challenges on Election Day in Philadelphia. Anyone can report issues there, including regular folks who see sketchy things and seasoned lawyers representing candidates on the ballot.
As of noon Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign had filed a trio of complaints in Philadelphia court alleging violations of the Pennsylvania election code — one of which was withdrawn.
Two of the motions, set forth in front of Common Pleas Court Judge Abbe Fletman, seek to enforce or expand Trump poll watchers’ access to voting or counting locations, an issue the president has repeatedly discussed in stump speeches. A third seeks to prevent the Biden campaign from contacting voters whose mail ballots were rejected.
Proceedings are being held in two courtrooms — 304 and 305 — of the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice. Election court opened at 7 a.m. and will run until 10 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Anyone who has an issue to report related to the voting process, including matters related to poll watcher access or polling place hours, can come directly to the lobby, where officials with the Office of Judicial Records will be stationed. People can also call the office at 267-582-0763.
This court will not address ballot challenges, including issues with addresses on mail ballots or so-called “naked” ballots. Those are set to be heard by a separate group of judges at Philadelphia’s Municipal Traffic Court Building on Spring Garden Street. It’s unclear when. Thanks to a state Supreme Court decision, county boards in Pennsylvania can count mail ballots as long as they’re received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 — which mean challenges won’t surface until Friday or Monday.
Tuesday’s challenges come after President Trump spent months trying to sow doubt in the mail ballot process, saying, without evidence, that it’s vulnerable to voter fraud. The FBI has said widespread fraud in the Philadelphia region is rare.
Complaints over access to polling places, ballot counting area
The first motion filed Tuesday by Linda Kerns, a local attorney acting on behalf of the Trump campaign, alleges the Biden campaign violated a state election statute by seeking voter contact information to notify those whose ballots were rejected due to any reason.
Possible reasons for rejection are things like the outer declaration envelope missing a signature, or the ballot not being enclosed in a secrecy envelope.
Attorneys for Philadelphia maintained that the portion of the code in question was meant to prohibit governments from disclosing information about the choices on votes cast, not information about voters’ ballots themselves.
Two other motions covered access for poll watchers.
In one, Kerns insists that Trump campaign operatives who had obtained poll watcher certificates under the city’s process have been ejected from upwards of “thirty” of the city’s 700+ polling places. The attorney did not immediately have a list of locations where poll watchers had been barred access, however.
A separate motion brought by the Trump campaign sought greater access to the city’s main ballot counting area inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Poll watchers are allowed inside the space, and the City Commissioners, who administer Philly elections, are broadcasting a livestream of the counting area. But the campaign insists that individual ballots are hard to see from an observation area, and that changes to the set-up are needed.
The city responded by arguing that the election code doesn’t provide for greater levels of access for political campaigns. Kerns, the Trump lawyer, then asked the court to withdraw the petition without prejudice — meaning that the same complaint could be refiled at a later time.
So far, the Biden campaign has largely concurred with the city’s arguments. Attorneys for both camps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
