The YWCA in Germantown

The YWCA in Germantown. (Bas Slabbers/WHYY)

The fate of the Germantown YWCA — a vacant neighborhood landmark and eyesore — will remain in limbo for at least a few more weeks.

Under the terms of a reservation letter, real estate developer KBK Enterprises has until the end of the month to demonstrate it has the necessary funding to restore the city-owned building on Germantown Avenue. If it can’t, and the letter expires, the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority will “reevaluate the next steps for the property,” said spokesperson Jamila Davis.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

