Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson was joined by dozens of friends and family members of KeVen Parker at an event officially naming the 1300 Block of South Street as KeVen Parker Way. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, left, and Lynette Parker on Friday with a citation officially naming the 1300 Block of South Street as KeVen Parker Way. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Favorite Philadelphia Chef and Entrepreneur KeVen Parker, the late owner of Cafe’ 3801 in University City, Ms. Tootsies Restaurant in South Philadelphia and KeVen Parker’s Soul Food Café in Reading Terminal received triple honors, Friday.
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson was on hand for the naming of the 1300 block of South Street as “KeVen Parker Way.” At the event, real-estate developer Kenneth Penn announced he will name a new apartment building at 13th and Bainbridge streets “The Parker” in his honor, when it opens in May 2024. Finally, friends and business-owner Shanie Newton announced the establishment of “The Joyce and KeVen Parker Legacy Foundation” for the businessman and his mother, who was nicknamed “Tootsie.”
“He made award-winning dishes for Patti LaBelle, Will Smith, comedian Mo’Nique and for former President Bill Clinton,” Johnson said. “His restaurant was also named 'Best Southern-Style Restaurant in the United States' by Black Enterprise Magazine." His dishes were also sampled by media icon Oprah Winfrey, and he appeared frequently on TV food shows.
Parker was known for his catfish, mac and cheese and tea with watermelon and for his excellence as an entrepreneur. But he will be especially known for his kindness, said WDAS-FM radio personality Patti Jackson.
“In my last conversation with KeVen Parker, he said 'I love you!' as I strolled through Reading Terminal. The food was great, but his kindness made him special. He is gone, but he will be never be forgotten,” Jackson said.
Parker died Jan. 15, 2021, at age 57.
Person after person told story after story about Parker’s thoughtfulness and his willingness to inspire, invest in and mentor others business owners.
Shawn-Lamere Williams, owner of BAM Dance Akademy and the Eleone Dance Theater of Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, said that Parker helped to make his dream of owning a dance theater come true.
“I asked him for a loan for a studio in South Philadelphia,” Williams said. “I got an email that said, I KeVen Parker will pay Eleone’s rent for a whole year. He was the first to buy an ad for the our booklet – he took the whole page. He bought tickets for us to give to people. He was a man of visions and dreams. He said he has a mission behind behind his restaurant: to save the children.”
Mali Branch, 16, a member of the Eleone Dance Theater – an after school dance program for students in grades 9-12 and a student at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts in South Philly, gave a special performance for the occasion. She performed in purple and in perfect precision to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s lyrics “I will live so everyone will know I was here. I lived. I loved. I did. I’ve done. I gave my all. I did my best!”
Eleone, for which Parker served as a board member, will perform, at 6 p.m. Sunday at the WAWA Welcome America Festival on Independence Mall.
Former Philadelphia City Councilmember Janie Blackwell, former wife of the late City Councilman Lucien Blackwell, was on hand to remember Parker. “I used to feed up to 6,000 homeless people at the Philadelphia Convention Center, and every dinner I had was catered by KeVen Parker. He will always be remembered for how much he did and for how much he sacrificed.”
Just another example of his generosity: “KeVen used to have a ‘Spread the Love Day,’” said Newton. “He would give his staff $50-$100 to do something nice for someone in the community. For example, he would say, let’s surprise that lady and pay for her gas.”
“KeVen Parker really stamped fine-dining for soul-food in this city,” said friend, Victoria Wylie.
“This man was Black excellence!,” said Shanie Newton, who ran a car-detailing business and now owns Dolly’s Boutique and Consignment, 6778 Germantown Ave., in Philadelphia.
Johnson said that he remembers some “poppin’ parties at Ms. Tootsies,” and he hopes that others will start a bunch of small, African-American businesses. Parker also owned the KPD Lifestyle brand.
The owner of Butter’s Soul Food, 2730 W. Girard Ave., worked with Parker for Simply Delicious Caterers and in his restaurants. He has since stepped out on his own. “He was my mentor, my boss and by friend,” said Butter. “He made us recognize that we were the creators of our own destiny.”
His special day included the presentation of a proclamation from the city of Philadelphia to Parker’s relatives – sister Lynnette Parker and cousin Beverly Parker-Smith – and the unveiling of a the new street sign in his honor. There was also a performance by trombonist Jeff Bradshaw. Former businesses partners from Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal provided food for the event.
Applications for the upcoming “The Parker” apartments will be accepted starting next May. The building will boast 45-units and 16-units “will be for moderate-income individuals so their children can grow up with all of the amenities of downtown living,” Penn said. The space will include parking for 13 vehicles. “Next, we will have to name a school after KeVen Parker,” Penn said.
“Mr. Parker was a pillar of Philadelphia’s African-American community,” said Johnson. “Mr. Parker’s own achievements paved the way for future Black restaurateurs and entrepreneurs, and he continued to pay it forward by counseling, mentoring and helping others purse their success.”
Friend, Carole Harvey, who did staff training for Parker's restaurants, said Parker was a kind man who did the entire repast for free when she had a death in her family. She said this is the first of two street-renaming for people she cared about that were planned for this year.
On Nov. 30, the former Philadelphia Eagles player who became pastor of Greater Exodus Baptist Church, 704 N. Broad Street, will be honored. The event, honoring Rev. Dr. Herbert Lusk II, will take place at the Lowes Hotel, 12th and Market streets.
"Dr. Lusk was known as the "Praying Tailback" when he played for the Eagles, and he was the first to start the trend where the players stop to kneel and pray before the start of a game," Harvey said.
