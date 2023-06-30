Favorite Philadelphia Chef and Entrepreneur KeVen Parker, the late owner of  Cafe’ 3801 in University City, Ms. Tootsies Restaurant in South Philadelphia and KeVen Parker’s Soul Food Café in Reading Terminal received triple honors, Friday.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson was on hand for the naming of the 1300 block of South Street as “KeVen Parker Way.”  At the event, real-estate developer Kenneth Penn announced he will name a new apartment building at 13th and Bainbridge streets “The Parker” in his honor,  when it opens in May 2024. Finally, friends and business-owner Shanie Newton announced the establishment of “The Joyce and KeVen Parker Legacy Foundation” for the businessman and his mother, who was nicknamed “Tootsie.”

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.