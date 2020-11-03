This story was updated at 3:45 p.m.
Election Day is here.
Polling places opened in Philadelphia at 7 a.m. for in-person voting across the city. But more than 400,000 voters have cast their ballots already cast mail-in ballots.
Officials have warned of long lines at polling places for the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, that was expected to draw massive turnout.
10:45 p.m.
Lines were short around 10 a.m. outside the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellent in West Oak Lane, which is part of the 50th Ward that traditionally draws some of the highest levels of turnout in the city.
After casting her ballot inside the mosque, Kiana Bebee said she wanted to vote in person because she questioned whether her ballot would be counted if she voted by mail.
“I didn’t trust the mail-in ballots,” said Bebee, 30.
Bebee said she voted for change in the presidential election because “everything is going wrong.”
Standing outside the mosque was state Rep. Chris Rabb, a Democrat running to maintain his seat in the 200th legislative district.
Rabb, who also is a Democratic committee person and ward leader, said he has been visiting polling places in his district since the polls opened and witnessed longer lines in Black neighborhoods compared to white neighborhoods.
Rabb believed that Trump’s attacks on voting by mail and the U.S. Postal Service contributed to Black Philadelphia voters distrusting mail-in ballots. He added that voting in-person was culturally important for Black voters.
“There’s something about being here that has greater meaning, I think, to African Americans because voter suppression is the norm,” Rabb said.
Robert Boykin, a Democratic committee person in Philadelphia’s 50th Ward, 30th Division, said voting at the mosque was calm that morning with no issues. He noticed a lot of first time voters casting ballots there.
About 75 voters began lining up outside the polling place at Concerned Black Men Inc. at 6 a.m. -- an hour before polls opened, Candy Heard said.
“It was dark out here! They were trying to vote early and beat the crowd,” said Heard, the Democratic committee person for the 10 Ward, 4th Division, who was stationed at the nonprofit along the 7200 block of N 21st St.
Heard said she’s served as a committee person for the past decade and never had she seen so many voters turnout so early as she sat in a folding chair outside Concerned Black Men around noon. By that time, there was no line to vote.
At least six voters brought their mail-in ballots to the polling place to be “spoiled” so they could instead vote in-person, Heard said.
Deatria Lopez, 56, said she was working at the polling place at Concerned Black Men for the first time.
Lopez said she was motivated to cast a ballot on Tuesday because this election was different.
“There’s too much stuff happening out here,” Lopez said. “People getting killed. It’s bad out here now. We need a change.”
12:30 p.m.
About 75 voters began lining up outside the polling place at Concerned Black Men Inc. at 6 a.m. — an hour before polls opened, Candy Heard said.
“It was dark out here! They were trying to vote early and beat the crowd,” said Heard, the Democratic committee person for the 10 Ward, 4th Division, who was stationed at the nonprofit along the 7200 block of N 21st St.
Around noon, Heard was sitting outside Concerned Black Men in a folding chair and there was no line to vote. Heard said she’s served as a committee person for the past decade and never had she seen so many voters turnout so early.
At least six voters brought their mail-in ballots to the polling place to be “spoiled” so they could instead vote in-person, Heard said.
Deatria Lopez, 56, was working at the polling place at Concerned Black Men for the first time.
2:30 p.m.
Business owners in Center City and other neighborhoods boarded up their shops for Election Day in anticipation for any civil unrest that may follow.
Businesses along Walnut Street in Center City, including the Apple store on the 1600 block, had plywood securely protecting shop windows.
Nearby, the block-long storefronts of the Shops at Liberty Place were boarded up, too.
3:00 p.m.
U.S. Rep Dwight Evans (D-Phila.) says he’s observed that Philadelphia voters are enthusiastic about this election.
“They are voting with a purpose,” he said during an election update held Tuesday afternoon at Relish Restaurant in West Oak Lane.
The restaurant traditionally hosts an Election Day luncheon that draws community members and leaders from the African American community, however the event was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus.
Evans said Vice President Joe Biden has demonstrated the leadership that the country needs.
“When you think about it, it’s important to understand what Vice President Biden means at this particular point,” said Evans, who is up for re-election. “He has demonstrated throughout the campaign the importance of bringing people together.”
Evans said issues such as character, behavior, community development, criminal justice and social justice on the ballot.
“All of these issues are on ballot and our democracy is on the ballot,” he said.
Evans spent the morning visiting polling places in Northwest Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and Wynnefield. He started out by visiting Finley Playground in Northwest Philadelphia where he observed 100 people waiting in line at 7 a.m.
The congressman said everyone was cooperative at all the polling places he visited and he didn’t see any instances of voter intimidation.
“I just saw people that were focused,” Evans says of the voters he observed.
“People understand what is on the line. They understand that democracy is on the line. They understand that they need a change in the White House.”
“These people are very much determined to make a change,” Evans said.
“Washington is not going to change itself. If Washington doesn’t react, we have to make a change. That’s what I say to the people. It’s simple. If you don’t like what you see. Change it.”
3:15 p.m.
Around 2:45 p.m., Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden made a quick stop in West Oak Lane.
Biden pledged to unite the country saying, "We choose hope over fear" and "I will never break my word to you."
3:20 p.m.
Hours after the polls opened, the District Attorney’s Election Task Force had received 25 election-related complaints.
The overwhelming majority of the complaints related to alleged interference, such as construction or members of the media partially blocking the entrance
to a polling location, according to the district attorney’s office.
The task force resolved 21 incidents by noon.
The district attorney’s office will investigate the unresolved complaints after the polls close.
Election-related issues can be reported to the task force by calling 215-686-9641.
3:45 p.m.
Hundreds turned out in West Oak Lane to knock on doors in hopes of getting people to the polls before they close at 8pm. Markeesha Brooke Wiley came out to help and brought the whole family.
"It's so important that my little ones grow up knowing about the world we live in. I don't really talk to my daughter about everything because she's five and then I have a five month old but I need them to know the importance of voting, making your voice heard and I want them to know that if you want to see a change in your world then it has to start with you," the mother of two said.
She said there was too much at stake to not show up and volunteer.
"I want to see a change. I'm hoping Biden is our guy. The list of issues is long. I want to see a change in racial injustice. I want a president who's gonna bring us all back together and not trying to divide us. I just want to see change. I'm out here, you can't just talk about wanting change you've got to be about," she said.
